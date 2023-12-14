EXoPERT Corporation Announces Research Agreement to Accelerate the Development of AI for Multi-Cancer Early Detection

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EXoPERT Corporation, a leading developer leveraging Raman Spectroscopy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Multi Cancer Early Detection, today announced the execution of a Sponsored Research Agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to support research with the goal of advancing the field of cancer detection and treatment by harnessing the capabilities of AI.

Under the agreement, EXoPERT will collaborate with Samir Hanash, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Clinical Cancer Prevention at MD Anderson, to evaluate EXoPERT's multi-cancer early detection technology, which leverages the intelligent capabilities of AI to analyze exosomes from biofluids, the tiny extracellular vesicles that play a crucial role in regulating tumor growth and cancer development. Unlike other oncology liquid biopsy methods, which are mostly based on DNA analysis, EXoPERT's technology utilizes Raman (scattered light) signal patterns obtained from its novel devices to analyze exosomes from peripheral blood.

EXoPERT believes that this research has the potential to lead to the development of protocols that ensure the utmost accuracy in early cancer diagnosis.

"EXoPERT is firmly committed to continuing innovation in the realm of cancer diagnostics, especially in the field of Multi Cancer Early Detection, where AI can play a pivotal role," said Yeonho Choi, Ph.D., CEO of EXoPERT. "With this agreement, we aim to further develop AI-driven exosome and Raman signal-based liquid biopsy techniques as potentially safe, effective, and accessible diagnostic tools for cancer patients globally."

EXoPERT Corporation is a leading innovator in the field of cancer diagnostics, specializing in Multi Cancer Early Detection. With a focus on harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), we are committed to revolutionizing the way cancer is diagnosed leading to earlier detection and improved treatment outcomes.

