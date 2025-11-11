EXoPERT Joins JLABS TMC, Johnson & Johnson's Global Incubator Network

Company Marks Key Milestone in AI-Enhanced Cancer Diagnostics

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EXoPERT , a biotechnology company pioneering AI-powered exosome-based liquid biopsy diagnostics for multi-cancer early detection, is excited to announce that it has joined Johnson & Johnson's global incubator network, JLABS, as a resident of JLABS TMC.

JLABS is the world's largest network of open innovation ecosystems, empowering emerging life science companies with access to expertise, strategic partnerships, and venture connections across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology sectors.

"Joining this community of innovators marks an important milestone in EXoPERT's journey to transform cancer diagnostics," said Yeonho Choi, CEO of EXoPERT. "We aim to leverage its resources, infrastructure, and vibrant innovation ecosystem to help accelerate clinical validation and bring our AI-enhanced exosome technology closer to patients worldwide."

EXoPERT is developing a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) platform that combines high-purity exosome isolation, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS)-based molecular pattern recognition, and advanced AI-driven analytics. By decoding the rich molecular signatures carried by extracellular vesicles, EXoPERT's proprietary platform enables non-invasive, highly sensitive detection of early-stage cancers and has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes.

To advance clinical validation, EXoPERT is collaborating with leading U.S. institutions, including Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the US, and multiple Department of Veterans Affairs medical center sites nationwide. These next steps are crucial for evaluating the performance of EXoPERT's diagnostic platform across diverse patient populations and accelerating its pathway toward regulatory approval.

About EXoPERT

EXoPERT is a biotechnology company developing next-generation exosome-based liquid biopsy diagnostics for multi-cancer early detection and precision medicine applications. Its proprietary high-purity exosome isolation technology, combined with AI-enhanced analytics, provides unparalleled insights into tumor biology through a simple blood test. By enabling earlier diagnosis and more personalized treatment strategies, EXoPERT aims to make a meaningful impact on global cancer care. For more information, see exopert.com .

