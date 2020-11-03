Exoprise Recognized by Gartner in Four Reports

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, the leading provider of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) for Microsoft 365, announced today that the company has been recognized by Gartner as a representative vendor in multiple reports.

In the July 21, 2020 report Leverage Office 365, Monitoring Practices to Improve Availability and Eliminate Performance Challenges, Gartner states that "I&O leaders responsible for transforming IT infrastructure, operations, and cloud management must identify issues that impact the end-user experience by implementing dedicated performance analysis tools to establish a performance baseline for office applications, enhance visibility into the user experience by leveraging SaaS-based monitoring tools that focus on global, end-to-end usage and synthetic transactions." Exoprise has been recognized as a solution that provides leading support for monitoring Microsoft Office 365 environments.

Among the vendors in the Gartner solutions compare of March 11, 2020, Solution Comparison for Microsoft Office 365 Monitoring Solutions, Exoprise ranks as one of the leading solutions for monitoring Office 365. The company's strength lies in the areas of flexible sensor-based monitoring, operational visibility, and crowdsourced benchmarks. As per Gartner, "The Exoprise product is designed to facilitate rapid startup without heavy customization. Exoprise can monitor G Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, and other popular services. To monitor Office 365, it offers two main products. CloudReady performs what Exoprise calls "active monitoring": simulating users running at customer locations. The second product, Exoprise Service Watch, performs real user monitoring (RUM) to capture real end-user experience via a browser extension."

The Gartner report, How to Manage SaaS Performance When SLAs Remain Immature, published on September 30, 2019 states that "I&O leaders must establish SaaS performance monitoring to manage providers service delivery." Exoprise is recognized as a representative vendor for monitoring and managing SaaS performance and SLA monitoring.

In its Solution Path for a SaaS Adoption Framework, a report published on September 24, 2019, Gartner recognized Exoprise as a sample vendor offering SaaS monitoring capabilities.

About Exoprise

Exoprise empowers IT teams with solutions that enable effective adoption and management of mission-critical, cloud-based applications and services with its CloudReady Monitor solution. CloudReady provides real-time performance visibility from behind the firewall to the cloud and back. By leveraging network path diagnostics, real user experience metrics, actual app usage data, and crowdsourced data analytics, organizations now have the visibility, speed, and agility to easily assure the best possible cloud service performance. Exoprise helps customers get to the cloud faster and ensures success once they are there. Visit Exoprise at www.exoprise.com; on Twitter @exoprise ; and LinkedIn .

