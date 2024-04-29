Exos Leads A New Class of Prospective Athletes into the NFL Draft

Leading up to the NFL Draft, Exos hosted over 100 prospective athletes, including Xavier Worthy who completed the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine ever

PHOENIX, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exos, the leader in coaching and performance, today announced another successful season following the 2024 NFL Combine and Draft.

Since 2016, Exos' science and culture-backed NFL Combine and Pro Day training program has helped its athletes garner over $2.7B in total contracts, including $1.6B in guaranteed contract money on their rookie deals. Historically, Exos has helped support 1,345 athletes en route to getting drafted into the NFL, including 235 first-round picks, 93 in the Top 10, and eight No.1 overall picks. Of the 32 teams in the NFL today, 31 have drafted Exos-trained athletes.

The 2024 NFL draft resulted in yet another successful outcome, with 10 of 32 first-round picks coming from the performance company. On night one, two Exos-trained athletes made their dreams a reality with Malik Nabers going through to the New York Giants in the top 10 and Laiatu Latu being the first defensive player chosen in this year's Draft as the 15th pick by the Indianapolis Colts.

Following his record-breaking 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Xavier Worthy earned his spot with the Kansas City Chiefs as the 28th pick in the NFL Draft.

"This year we saw just how hard these athletes have worked to earn their spot on the biggest stage of their careers. We're honored to be part of their journeys, offering the best in performance training at our facilities to ensure these athletes are primed and ready to perform at their best," says Exos Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Robb O'Hagan.

The journey of these athletes started in March at the NFL Combine after eight weeks of training with Exos, where athletes like Laiatu Latu, Troy Franklin, Jordan Morgan, and Xavier Worthy who broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash. In total, Exos supported 89 NFL hopefuls this year, whose families and agencies annually entrust the Exos coaching staff to help elevate and optimize their respective athlete's bodies and minds to showcase game-changing measurables, strength, and speed at the combine and pro day events.

