Exos Tackles Health and Wellness Amid Pandemic Through Business Acceleration and New Products

Going through the challenges and isolation the pandemic has imposed, Exos understands now more than ever that operating as a team is the key to performing at your highest potential. At the inflection point of COVID-19, Exos quickly pivoted its traditional brick-and-mortar business model to a digital omnichannel approach, introducing exosathome.com, which showcased its library of digital on-demand content and centralized livestreaming classes, and created unique partnerships to support third-party content needs. This team-driven approach into an omnichannel business model helped 400,000 employees at over a quarter of Fortune 100 companies weather the pandemic, overcome isolation, and come back stronger.

Now armed with the insights gained over the past 18 months, Exos is announcing the release of a suite of digital products set to launch over the next three to five years — starting with Exos Fit, launching Nov. 1, 2021. Exos Fit will aim to restore teamwork and give teams the sense of community they've missed through the pandemic, a key factor in reaching peak performance. It will serve as a virtual coaching platform, providing coach guidance and motivation, livestream and on-demand classes, and hosted experiences for employees at participating businesses, backing people with a team to help them feel and perform their best.

In alignment with their vision of the future, Exos rounds out its business acceleration with a fresh, complete rebrand and its first consumer campaign launch. After 20 years of being the undercover powerhouse behind the world's best athletes, Fortune 100 employees, military special operations personnel, and everyday heroes operating in some of the toughest environments, Exos is now stepping into the spotlight for the first time. Exos tapped global experience agency Huge to create an updated brand positioning, identity, and design that embodies their teamwork mentality. Inspired by the brand name itself, Exos (derived from the word "exosphere") represents the idea of limitless boundaries and forward progress.

Using the rebrand as its foundation, Exos then partnered with global creative agency Sid Lee to create a dynamic video highlighting Exos' mission: teamwork is the universal foundation for a high-performing life. Exos is taking a stand against individualism, striving to celebrate teams of all kinds by uniting under the umbrella theme "Greatness is a Team Sport". From historical and recent to notorious and unknown, teams work together with one common denominator: greatness. You'll be able to watch Exos' "Greatness is a Team Sport" campaign video on Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube , and Vimeo on Thursday, October 28.

Founded by world-class coach Mark Verstegen, Exos has pioneered the field of human performance for over two decades, operating in 26 countries across 400 locations. The key to its success is the deep understanding that greatness is achieved when we work as a team. Verstegen says, "Exos creates game plans that fuel people from all walks of life to perform at their peak, overcome obstacles, and thrive even in the most difficult environments. With this rebrand, we aim to put an emphasis on the 'we' versus the 'me'.' Together, as a one team, we can accomplish anything and achieve greatness on and off the field."

About Exos

Exos has been the architect and the owner of the human performance industry, standing side by side with those driven to rise higher in sport, work, and life. With over 20 years of experience empowering corporate employees, elite athletes, and many other performers operating in some of the toughest environments, Exos' world-class team of coaches and practitioners personalize an integrated approach across the pillars of mindset, nutrition, movement, and recovery to empower anyone to perform at their highest level.

About Huge

Huge, part of Interpublic (IPG), is a global experience agency made up of creatives, designers, technologists, strategists, and data scientists. We help companies become a deeper part of people's lives by creating unified brand experiences that people love. We work with clients such as Google, McDonald's, FCA, Brooks Running, P&G, and others, who are as committed to shaping culture and defining the future as we are. Headquartered in Brooklyn, we currently have more than 1,200 employees working across 13 offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more info, visit us at hugeinc.com.

About Sid Lee

Sid Lee is a borderless creative agency applying storytelling, design and technology to build customer experiences that matter. Their multi-disciplinary team of 900 professionals works as one out of offices in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Paris, London, LA and Seattle. Working side by side with progressive clients, they deploy their creative capabilities in several disciplines, ranging from design to interactive and experiential communication to advertising and architecture. Practicing agile creative and production development, as well as radical collaboration both internally and with their clients, they create work that matters, allowing their clients to outperform their competitors and earn the trust and loyalty of their customers. Offering fully integrated solutions across the globe, Sid Lee is a member of kyu, a collective of top-tier global creative companies — including IDEO and SYPartners — established by Hakuhodo DY Holdings, the second-largest agency network in Asia. Together, we propel our belief that creativity has the power to move the economy and society forward. Sid Lee also imagined C2 Montréal, one of the largest innovation conferences in the world.

