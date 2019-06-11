EXOS Technologies, Blend Announce Partnership to Extend the Consumer Digital Mortgage Experience

As part of the mission to offer a complete consumer digital experience, EXOS and Blend are partnering to deliver exact real-time appraisal scheduling functionality for lender clients using EXOS Appraisal, a core offering from the EXOS platform. This integration enables consumers seeking a new mortgage to seamlessly schedule appraisal appointments by accessing live calendars of tens of thousands of licensed appraisers in all 50 states. Borrowers digitally select the exact date and time of their preferred appointment and receive instant confirmation plus a photo of their appraiser and the make and model of their vehicle. By automating appraisal orders and empowering the home buyer to self-serve, lenders can deliver on faster closings.

"This is an exciting partnership as EXOS will help extend the level of digital connectivity for lenders utilizing Blend's platform," said Kiran Vattem, EVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer. "EXOS helps address critical consumer touchpoints overlooked by most lenders."

The EXOS Appraisal platform eliminates the back and forth that often slows down the appraisal process, therefore giving lenders the ability to close loans faster, improve pipeline management and boost consumer loyalty and satisfaction.

"Blend is committed to streamlining the mortgage workflow, and EXOS adds yet another dimension when it comes to driving efficiency and automation in the appraisal process," said Brian Martin, head of Business Development at Blend. "Partnering with EXOS provides the opportunity to offer a more complete digital mortgage experience and help our customers interact with borrowers on a deeper level."

About EXOS Technologies

EXOS is the leader in providing cloud-based digital technologies to real estate lenders and servicers. EXOS Technologies transform consumers' digital expectations around the mortgage experience through mobile apps, voice interaction, APIs, Predictive Analytics and AI. EXOS products include Title, Appraisal, Closing and Servicing – extending and enhancing critical consumer digital touchpoints throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle. EXOS reduces cycle times, improves quality and enhances a lender's relationship with their consumer. To learn more about EXOS, please visit https://www.meetexos.com/.

About Blend

Blend makes the process of getting a loan simpler, faster, and safer. With its industry-leading digital lending platform, Blend helps financial institutions like Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank increase productivity and deliver exceptional customer experiences. The company regularly processes nearly $2 billion in loans daily, helping millions of consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

