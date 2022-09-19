Exoskeleton Market Size to be Worth $1.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global exoskeleton market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion in terms of revenue by 2030. According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., from 2022 to 2030, the market is also estimated to expand at a CAGR of 18.0%. 2021 was highly dominated by the mobile exoskeleton segment which is expected to set new success bars over the forthcoming years, with increasing demand by the specially-abled and geriatric population for innovative mobile exoskeletons. Therefore, the market witnessed a massive growth of 18.3% in terms of revenue during the COVID-19 timeline in 2021.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The non-powered technology segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecasted period as a result of the brand new product launches and the expanding demand for non-powered exoskeleton products in several industries.

The constantly evolving exoskeleton market demands players to devise innovative product development strategies to boost the adoption rate.

Even though the usage of the exoskeleton is low in the Asia-Pacific , technologically developing countries like China , India , and South Korea hold a strong potential to stimulate the exoskeleton market growth over the years.

Owing to the rise in the number of innovative product launches, along with an increase in the approvals of the products from regulatory bodies, the powered technology segment dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing disabled population, rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries, and presence of key players.

The growing availability of better healthcare infrastructure and continuous technological advancements, dominated the healthcare segment market in 2021.

Read 150-page full market research report, "Exoskeleton Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed), By Technology (Powered, Non-powered), By Extremity, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Exoskeleton Market Growth & Trends

The rapid growth in the specially-abled population majorly in the geriatric population is a driving factor for the exoskeleton market growth. Owing to this, the rising demand for medical devices in various industries such as automobile, military, defense, and construction, to support employees and boost production, also form the key factors. Additionally, the hike in Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) is estimated to be a demanding factor for the global markets. The major Tier-1 and Tier-2 players in the exoskeleton market include Ekso Bionics, Hocomo, Ottobock, DIH Medical, CYBERDYNE, and others.

In recent times, there are several startups that have emerged with expertise in exoskeleton technology, and provide solutions for rehabilitation such as robot-assisted therapy systems that are particularly in demand for the process, owing to their countless benefits in performing repeated movements. It helps in improving motivation and assisting home exercises and training.

The growth and development of the exoskeleton market however, appear restrained due to the limited technological advancements, and low per capita income in emerging economies and under-developed countries. The lack of funding leads to the deprivation of these novel technologies for the patients. For example, the lack of adequate healthcare services in under-developed or developing countries has restrictions on disabled communities for rehabilitation therapies.

In spite of that, the exoskeleton market is expected to witness sky-scrapping growth in the forthcoming years with various developments and innovations created by the pre-existing, as well as the latest players in the market. For instance, in June 2021, suitX launched sheildX which is used by health workers wearing heavy anti-radiation aprons who are prone to suffering from neck and back problems. Prior to that, in May 2021, partial knee orthosis named Ascend was launched by Roam Robotics, which is used to reduce knee pain and regain mobility among the wearers.

Exoskeleton Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global exoskeleton market on the basis of mobility, technology, extremity, end-use, and region:

Exoskeleton Market - Mobility Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Mobile

Fixed/Stationary

Exoskeleton Market - Technology Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Powered

Non-powered

Exoskeleton Market - Extremity Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Upper Body

Lower Body

Full Body

Exoskeleton Market - End-Use Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Healthcare

Military

Industry

Exoskeleton Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



Italy



France



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Singapore



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Exoskeleton Market

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Suit X (U.S. Bionics, Inc.)

Rex Bionics Plc.

RB3D

ReWalk Robotics Ltd

Cyberdyne, Inc.

ActiveLink (Panasonic Corporation)

