Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope



This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate new commercial opportunities in the exosome diagnostic, therapeutic and research tools markets. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. This market is complex and consists of a number of different sectors, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each sector and forecasts further trends and product and assay development in every category of this industry.



Report Includes



- 35 data tables and 35 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets and related technologies for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Breakdowns of new and existing diagnostic methods

- Evaluations of current therapeutics and those likely to be utilized in the near future

- Analyses of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Codiak BioSciences, Evox Therapeutics, Exosome Diagnostics, Inc., HansaBioMed, NonosomiX, Inc. and System Biosciences (SBI)



