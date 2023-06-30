Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 483.18 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing research on exosomes for new therapeutics driving the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market size is set to grow by USD 483.18 million from 2022 to 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 21.55%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

The Exosome market report also covers the following areas:

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Research And Academic Institutes



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies



Commercial

Application

Diagnostic



Therapeutic

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the research and academic institutes segment will be significant during the forecast period. Research and academic institutions play a crucial part in innovation-based, knowledge-driven growth. The future success of these academic institutions highly relies on collaborations between academia, industry, and regulators.

Receive our sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics market.

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market provide a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aethlon Medical Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., BioCat GmbH, BioVision Inc., Capricor Therapeutics Inc., Cell Guidance Systems Ltd., Clara Biotech Inc., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Hologic Inc., JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Nanosomix Inc., NX PharmaGen Inc., QIAGEN NV, ReNeuron Group plc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Spectris Plc, System Biosciences LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Vendor Offerings:

Aethlon Medical Inc: The company offers exosome diagnostics and therapeutics such as Aethlon Hemopurifier.

The company offers exosome diagnostics and therapeutics such as Aethlon Hemopurifier. Bio-Techne Corp: The company offers exosome diagnostics and therapeutics such as ExoDx Prostate Test.

The company offers exosome diagnostics and therapeutics such as ExoDx Prostate Test. Capricor Therapeutics Inc: The company offers exosome diagnostics and therapeutics for infectious diseases

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing research on exosomes for new therapeutics is driving market growth. Exosomes in cardiovascular disease (CVD) have become a main research focus area due to their promising growth potential. Some of the prominent research institutes for exosome therapy in cardiovascular disease include Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Nanjing Medical University. Several research and academic institutions are investing in developing therapeutics by utilizing exosomes. Hence, such a rise in research is expected to drive the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The use of advanced technologies in exosome collection is an emerging market trend. One of the main emerging techniques used for exosome isolation is exosome research, which combines immunoaffinity and microfluidic systems approach for more effective exosome collection. Microfluidic devices offer unique functionality that has been impossible with traditional methods due to the great advantages of microfluidic technology. Hence, this innovation of these new technologies is expected to drive the global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The strictness in regulatory approval of product launches is a significant challenge to market growth. One of the main challenges in the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is surpassing regulatory approval. The approval and commercialization of exosome therapies can only be granted by meeting several stringent regulatory standards. While using exosome therapy products, vendors are forced to comply with stringent regulatory standards for manufacturing processes and validate product safety and efficacy. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cancer diagnostics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,626.21 million. This cancer diagnostics market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic laboratories), type (IVD, imaging, and IDT), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the global cancer diagnostics market growth is the high prevalence of cancer.

The molecular diagnostics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,722.71 million. This molecular diagnostics market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (instruments, reagents, and kits), application (infectious disease, oncology, blood screening, microbiology, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World (ROW)). The increased prevalence of age-related diseases is the key driver for the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

Exosome Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 483.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aethlon Medical Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioCat GmbH, BioVision Inc., Capricor Therapeutics Inc., Cell Guidance Systems Ltd., Clara Biotech Inc., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Hologic Inc., JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Nanosomix Inc., NX PharmaGen Inc., QIAGEN NV, ReNeuron Group plc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Spectris Plc, System Biosciences LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Research and academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Research and academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Research and academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Research and academic institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Research and academic institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Therapeutic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Therapeutic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aethlon Medical Inc.

Exhibit 111: Aethlon Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Aethlon Medical Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Aethlon Medical Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Aethlon Medical Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bio Techne Corp.

Exhibit 115: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Bio Techne Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 120: Capricor Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Capricor Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Capricor Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Evox Therapeutics Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Evox Therapeutics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Evox Therapeutics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Evox Therapeutics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 126: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Hologic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 JSR Life Sciences LLC

Exhibit 131: JSR Life Sciences LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: JSR Life Sciences LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: JSR Life Sciences LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

Exhibit 139: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 140: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Nanosomix Inc.

Exhibit 142: Nanosomix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Nanosomix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Nanosomix Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 NX PharmaGen Inc.

Exhibit 145: NX PharmaGen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: NX PharmaGen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: NX PharmaGen Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 148: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 149: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 151: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

12.14 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Exhibit 152: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Key offerings

12.15 Spectris Plc

Exhibit 155: Spectris Plc - Overview



Exhibit 156: Spectris Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Spectris Plc - Key news



Exhibit 158: Spectris Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Spectris Plc - Segment focus

12.16 System Biosciences LLC

Exhibit 160: System Biosciences LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: System Biosciences LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: System Biosciences LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 163: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio