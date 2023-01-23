Exosome Research Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.89 Billion by 2030 at a 31.5% CAGR

Jan 23, 2023, 16:50 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exosome Research Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Indication; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global exosome research market size is expected to reach USD 1,896 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The market is growing significantly in terms of revenue due to several factors, such as the rising incidence of cancer, substantial scientific advancements in exosome technology and research, effective technology for the separation, characterization, and component identification of exosomes, and growth in clinical studies and research in the domain of exosome-based research.
Due to their enhanced passive targeting, small size, native nature, and capacity to overcome biological barriers, exosomes produced from particular body regions are intriguing candidates for anti-cancer vaccinations. As a result, the need for exosomes in diagnostics and therapies immediately rises as the number of cancer cases in hospitals rises. Exosomes must, however, be successfully incorporated into various applications while overcoming numerous technical challenges. One of the main obstacles preventing the exosome market from expanding is this.
One of the major elements influencing this market's demand is the significant therapeutic potential of exosomes. Another element driving demand in this market at a global level is the advent of the explicit system for the research of proteins specific to exosomes.
For instance, Mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes ameliorate the pathology of Alzheimer's disease and improve cognitive deficits, according to research Yi-An Chen et al. published in 2021. The work offers a different therapeutic approach based on cell-free MSC-exosomes for treating AD and illustrates the therapeutic mechanism of MSC-exosomes.
Exosomes can serve as a platform for the treatment of a number of diseases, including COVID-19. Exosomes are cell-free medications that can be used to treat many illnesses and regenerate tissue. To accomplish this, they deliver therapeutic payload while preventing immunological rejection and cellular harm. According to a research paper published in 2022 by Elisa Pesce, an investigation indicates that plasma-recovered exosomes replicate the molecular patterns of their cells of origin and represent the various clinical stages of COVID-19 patients.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
- Growth in Government and Non-Government Initiatives for Exosome Research
Restraints and Challenges
- Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Approval
Exosome Research Market Report Highlights
- In 2021, the kits and reagents category contributed the most revenue. Since exosomal microRNAs in circulation have great potential as biomarkers, exosomes must be carefully defined.
- In 2021, the market for neurodegenerative illnesses greatly contributed to global revenue. The primary cause of disability and mortality, as well as a significant financial burden on healthcare systems, is neurodegenerative diseases.
- The biomarker segment substantially boosted sales. Exosomes may be isolated from blood, urine, and saliva, three physiological fluids that are easily accessible, supporting their use as biomarkers in the detection and treatment of disease.
- North America remains one of the greatest shares in the global market because of its top-notch healthcare infrastructure, strong public policies, substantial population of multinational corporations, and high public awareness regarding diagnostics and healthcare.
- Major players operating in the industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific, System Biosciences, Bio-Techne, Lonza, and QIAGEN.
The publisher has segmented the exosome research market report based on product, indication, application, and region:
Exosome Research, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Kits and Reagents
- Instruments
- Other Products
Exosome Research, Indication Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Cancer
- Neurodegenerative diseases
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Infectious diseases
- Others
Exosome Research, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Biomarkers
- Vaccine Development
- Tissue Regeneration
- Other Applications
Exosome Research, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Exosome Research Market Insights
5. Global Exosome Research Market, by Product
6. Global Exosome Research Market, by Indication
7. Global Exosome Research Market, by Application
8. Global Exosome Research Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- System Biosciences
- Bio-Techne
- Lonza
- QIAGEN
- ExoDx
- Hitachi Chemical
- Aethlon Medical
- NanoSomiX
- Malvern Panalytical
- Sistemic Scotland Limited
- NX PharmaGen
- Miltenyi Biotec
- AMS Biotechnology
- Norgen Biotek
- Novus Biologicals
- BioVision
- Pall Corporation
- Exopharm
- EverZom.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7eiaqc
