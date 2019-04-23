Exosomes Derived From Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells Ameliorate Autistic-like Behaviors

JERUSALEM, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem Cell Medicine Ltd. (SCM), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing cellular therapies in combination with pharmaceutical products focused on neurological indications, will present results of a study of its proprietary mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes for the treatment of autistic disorders. The results will be presented as late-breaking news at the ISEV2019 Annual Meeting to be held April 24-28, 2019, in Kyoto, Japan. A poster presentation titled, "Exosomes Derived from Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells Ameliorates Autistic-like Behaviors in BTBR and Shank3 Mice Models of Autism," will take place on Friday April 26th between 3:30-4:30 PM in Level 3, Hall A, followed by a late-breaking oral presentation between 4:30-6:00 PM in Level 3, Hall B, titled, "Mesenchymal Stem Cells-Derived Exosomes Present Natural Migration and Homing Abilities to Specific Neuropathological Areas."

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are neurodevelopmental disorders characterized by three core symptoms that include severe impairment of social interaction and communication skills, increased repetitive behaviors and cognitive inflexibility. The rate of ASD has been increasing steadily in children over the past several years, with no effective treatment.

The exosomes are manufactured at SCMs' GMP-approved production facility from mesenchymal stem cells. The exosomes are separated and purified in a process using several cycles of ultracentrifugation. The exosomes' characteristics are in-line with the recommended guideline published by ISEV in 2018.

Ehud Marom, SCM's Chairman, said, "Exosomes technology is a promising approach for treating a number of neurological indications, among them autism. SCM is preparing for its first clinical trial this year, which will target autism. The company is also considering a second indication in which the exosomes will serve as delivery systems for drugs, leveraging their ability to penetrate the blood brain barrier (BBB). SCM's technology and GMP facility enables an accelerated pathway for these treatments to reach the market. SCM is currently raising $30 million to expedite these programs and expand its manufacturing capacity following a recent grant from the Government of Israel."

About Stem Cell Medicine Ltd. (SCM)

SCM is a biotechnology company that develops second generation cell therapy products as stand-alone treatments or in combination with pharmaceuticals, with a focus on neurological indications, including MS, pain and neuromuscular injuries, and manages the production, registration and marketing of such products. The company, headquartered in Jerusalem, was founded by an experienced team of entrepreneurs from the life science & pharmaceutical industries. SCM's facilities include state-of-the-art R&D laboratories and GMP production cleanrooms that enable an optimal environment for the development of products up to and including clinical trials. For more information, please visit: www.stemcell-medicine.com

