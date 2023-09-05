Exosomes functionally deliver siRNAs in vivo to repress tumor growth

News provided by

Suzhou Weisierkang Technology Co., Ltd.

05 Sep, 2023, 09:20 ET

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VesiCURE Therapeutics Co. Ltd., a biotechnology company located in Suzhou, China, recently released a preprint on BioRxiv titled "Harnessing extracellular vesicles for efficient siRNA delivery in vitro and in vivo" (doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2023.08.26.554924). In this manuscript, the VesiCURE team introduced their proprietary exosome-based technology called "dilEVry" and demonstrated its capability for effective functional siRNA delivery in a tumor model.

Over the past few years, exosomes have gained significant attentions as a promising drug delivery vehicle in both academic and biomedical industry circles. These native cell-based nanoparticles have successfully been employed to transport antisense oligonucleotides (ASO), proteins and small molecules in numerous clinical trials, showing low immunogenicity and good safety profiles. Nevertheless, their therapeutic potential for loading and delivering siRNAs remains relatively unexplored.

While the approval of several siRNA drugs is gaining momentum, and the RNAi field is experiencing dynamic growth, the available delivery options for siRNA drugs remain limited. Achieving successful delivery of siRNAs to tumor tissues and non-hepatocyte cells still represents an unrealized potential throughout the world.

In this study, the VesiCURE team utilized their "dilEVry" platform to load exosomes with tumor-inhibiting siRNAs. When administered intratumorally in a CDX tumor model, this approach resulted in progressive inhibition of tumor growth overtime. Furthermore, a biodistribution study exhibited a notable accumulation of dye-labeled exosomes within the tumors, strongly indicating the potential of exosomes for delivering siRNAs into tumors through intravenous infusion, a development currently underway in-house. 

The publication also presented compelling findings, revealing the absence of systemic toxicity impacting body weight, which provides substantial evidence supporting the continued development of "dilEVry" EVs as a promising treatment option for various human diseases.

Welcome to contact: 
[email protected]
https://vesicure.com/

SOURCE Suzhou Weisierkang Technology Co., Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.