Exosomes Research Market Share Estimated to Surpass USD 1,896 Million By 2030, at 31.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Exosome Research Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Kits and Reagents, Instruments, Other Products); By Indication; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global exosome research market size & share demand was valued at USD 163.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to surpass USD 1,896 Million By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.

What are Exosomes Research? What is Expected Size & Share of Exosomes Research Market?

Overview

Exosomes are membrane-bound extracellular vesicles that are generated by eukaryotic cells and they contain various proteins, RNAs, DNAs, bioactive lipids, and metabolites. Applications of exosomes are associated with immune responses, pregnancy, cardiovascular diseases, cancer progression, and viral pathogenicity. In recent years, interest in exosome research has increased due to their pleiotropic physiological and pathological functions.

They also have abilities to alter recipient cell bioactivities and potential in disease diagnostics and drug delivery. There are more than 4,400 articles published about exosomes, of which approximately 25% were released in 2016 alone. Some of the prominent factors driving the exosome research market demand includes increasing cases of cancer, significant scientific developments in exosome technology and research.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

System Biosciences

Bio-Techne

Lonza

QIAGEN

ExoDx

Hitachi Chemical

Aethlon Medical

NanoSomiX

Malvern Panalytical

Sistemic Scotland Limited

NX PharmaGen

Miltenyi Biotec

AMS Biotechnology

Norgen Biotek

Novus Biologicals

BioVision

Pall Corporation

Exopharm

EverZom

Growth Driving Factors

Rising investments by pharma companies in R&D to flourish the market growth

Exosomes carries functional substances such as circulating nucleic acids, lipids, and proteins which fuels the exosome research market size. Exosomes has a key role in immunosurveillance and tumor pathogenesis which encourages research programs emphasizing on explaining the functions of exosomes in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This is one of the major factors boosting the industry expansion. Also, rising technological developments for the separation, representation, and recognition of exosomes, as well as a growing clinical studies and research exosome research.

Moreover, the application of these vesicles in research activities associated to therapeutics and diagnostics is expected to propel the exosome research market sales over the forecast period. Rising investments by governments to modernize health care infrastructure in developing countries is anticipated to raise access to health care, thus bolstering the demand for exosome research products. In addition, a surge in investment by pharmaceutical companies in R&D to produce efficient and advanced products is boosting the industry growth.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Bio-Techne Corporation announced an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to exclusively complete development of and commercialize the ExoTRU kidney transplant rejection test developed by Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand.

Segmental Analysis

Kits & reagents segment is expected to account largest share over the forecast period

Based on product exosome research market segmentations, the kits and reagents category held the highest revenue share in 2021. easy-to-use kits and reagents are used to precisely characterized exosomes. Also, the important processes of isolation and purification are needed for exosome research approaches that accelerates their general commercialization. For instance, standardized exosome separation kits can address exosome and EV heterogeneity. With these kits, exosomes and EV can be extracted from different biological fluids, including serum, plasma, and blood.

Neurodegenerative disease segment is anticipated to lead the market

Based on indication, the neuro-degenerative diseases segment witnessed the largest exosome research market share in 2021. This is because neurodegenerative diseases are the growing cause of disability and mortality. Also, substantial financial burden on healthcare systems is contributing to the segment growth. As per a United Nations report, the number of dementia cases in developed nations is anticipated to increase from 13.5 million in 2000 to 21.2 million in 2025 to 36.7 million in 2050.

Exosome Research Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,896 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 212.0 Million Expected CAGR Growth 31.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, System Biosciences, Bio-Techne, Lonza, QIAGEN, ExoDx, Hitachi Chemical, Aethlon Medical, NanoSomiX, Malvern Panalytical, Sistemic Scotland Limited, NX PharmaGen, Miltenyi Biotec, AMS Biotechnology, Norgen Biotek, Novus Biologicals, BioVision, Pall Corporation, Exopharm, and EverZom. Segments Covered By Product, By Indication, By Application, By Region

Geographic Overview

The North America is likely to dominate the market

By geography, North America witnesses the highest revenue share in exosome research market due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a sizable population of multinational enterprises, favorable public guidelines, and a growing public awareness regarding diagnostics and healthcare. Further, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising product launches for exosome therapeutics, growing development of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry are some of the factors boosting the regional growth in exosome research industry. For instance, in April 2021, EV Therapeutics and the University of Minnesota Medical School announced a partnership to introduce an Exosome-based therapeutic method for treating colorectal cancer.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the exosome research market report based on product, indication, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Other Products

By Indication

Cancer

Neurodegenerative diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Infectious diseases

Others

By Application Outlook

Biomarkers

Vaccine Development

Tissue Regeneration

Other Applications

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

