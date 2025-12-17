Exostar Achieves CMMC Maturity Level 2 Certification with Perfect Score Following C3PAO Assessment

Company among first to achieve this milestone, demonstrating unmatched commitment to securing the Defense Industrial Base

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, the leader in trusted, compliant, and secure business collaboration software for highly regulated industries, including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Maturity Level 2 status. Exostar received the certification following an audit by a CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) authorized by The Cyber AB, the official accreditation body of the Department of Defense (DoD)/Department of War (DoW).

With fewer than 1,000 organizations nationwide holding this designation, Exostar received a perfect score. This result confirms that Exostar meets all 110 controls defined in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 (NIST SP 800-171) Revision 2, which directly aligns with the CMMC Maturity Level 2 standard. Notably, Exostar required no Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) to remediate any shortcomings, underscoring the completeness and rigor of its cybersecurity posture.

Exostar's CMMC Maturity Level 2 recognition complements the FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency granted to Exostar's Managed Microsoft 365 product.

Exostar's CMMC Maturity Level 2 recognition complements the FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency granted to Exostar's Managed Microsoft 365 product. Exostar's Managed Microsoft 365, part of Exostar's CMMC Ready Suite, delivers a managed, secure enclave for the storage, handling, transmission, and receipt of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), enabling Defense Industrial Base (DIB) businesses to compliantly collaborate. Exostar's products and compliance help reduce compliance burden, lower costs, and accelerate certification timelines for DIB Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs).

"As a company rooted in providing trusted, secure, and compliant B2B collaboration solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, we are proud to serve more than half of the DIB," said Jason LaPointe, Exostar's Chief Technology Officer. "Dating back to the early days of CMMC in 2019, we continue to invest in developing solutions to help our community navigate their CMMC journeys. Achieving and maintaining CMMC Maturity Level 2 and FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent compliance reflects our deep commitment to our customers to help them protect, execute, and expand their business with the DoD/DoW."

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports communities exclusively within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

