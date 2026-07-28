Exostar® Appoints Jeff Ladner as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Customer-Focused Innovation

Veteran SaaS product executive to lead Exostar's product strategy and drive continued innovation across its security, compliance, and collaboration solutions

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, the trusted provider of secure business collaboration, identity and access management, and risk management solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Jeff Ladner as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Ladner will lead Exostar's product strategy, product management, and innovation initiatives, with a focus on accelerating product innovation and delivering enhancements that help customers strengthen security, simplify compliance, and improve operational efficiency.

Ladner succeeds Vijay Takanti, who recently transitioned to the role of Chief Strategy Officer. Together, the leadership changes reinforce Exostar's commitment to advancing its long-term strategic vision while accelerating the delivery of innovative products and capabilities that address customers' evolving business needs.

As organizations across the aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare industries face increasingly complex cybersecurity, compliance, and supply chain challenges, Exostar continues to invest in solutions that help customers securely collaborate, manage risk, and adapt to evolving regulatory requirements. Ladner will oversee the company's product vision and roadmap, with a focus on accelerating the next generation of Exostar's cybersecurity, compliance, identity, and supply chain risk solutions while enhancing the company's unified platform experience. Under his leadership, Exostar will continue delivering innovative capabilities that enable customers to operate with greater confidence, efficiency, and resilience.

"As our customers navigate increasingly complex cybersecurity, compliance, and supply chain challenges, Exostar remains committed to investing in the innovation they depend on," said Richard Addi, President and Chief Executive Officer at Exostar. "Vijay Takanti's transition to Chief Strategy Officer strengthens our focus on long-term growth and strategic direction, while Jeff's extensive experience building market-leading SaaS products will help accelerate our product roadmap and deliver even greater value to our customers. We're excited to welcome Jeff to the leadership team as we continue advancing our mission."

Ladner brings more than 20 years of experience leading product organizations and driving software portfolio transformation across SaaS, compliance, risk management, environmental health and safety, and business information services markets. Throughout his career, he has successfully guided organizations through periods of growth and market change by aligning customer needs, technology innovation, and business strategy.

Prior to joining Exostar, Ladner served as Chief Product Officer at Onspring and Intelex, where he led global product organizations and helped accelerate the transition to modern cloud-based software platforms. Earlier in his career, he held senior product leadership roles at Sphera and IHS, leading product modernization efforts, strategic acquisitions, and portfolio expansion initiatives that supported significant business growth.

"Exostar has built an exceptional reputation for delivering trusted solutions to organizations operating in the world's most demanding industries," said Jeff Ladner, Chief Product Officer at Exostar. "I'm excited to build on that foundation by working closely with our customers to continuously improve our products, accelerate innovation across our portfolio, and deliver capabilities that make it easier for organizations to strengthen security, simplify compliance, and collaborate with confidence. By listening closely to our customers and anticipating the evolving needs of their industries, we'll continue delivering solutions that solve today's challenges while preparing them for what's next."

Ladner holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Delaware and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University.

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports communities exclusively within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, and raise productivity, helping them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

Kim Peterson

Exostar

(801) 971-4201 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Exostar