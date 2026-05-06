U.S Army Selects Exostar to Participate on NCODE IDIQ Contract

Company will deliver secure enclaves to help small business suppliers meet NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements

HERNDON, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, the leader in trusted, compliant, and secure business collaboration software for highly regulated industries, including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced it has been selected by the U.S. Army to participate on its Next-Gen Commercial Operations in Defended Enclaves (NCODE) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Solution helps DIB SMBs cost-effectively and efficiently improve their cybersecurity posture to protect sensitive data. Post this Exostar President and CEO Richard Addi

Small businesses in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) provide vital technological innovation in support of U.S. national security. However, they face persistent cybersecurity threats from criminal and nation-state actors, putting them and warfighters at risk.

The NCODE initiative provides DIB small businesses with a streamlined, Department of Defense (DoD) funded vehicle to improve their cybersecurity posture and reduce mission risk through Verified External Service Providers (VESPs). By working with VESPs such as Exostar, small businesses can implement National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards including NIST Special Publication 800-171 (NIST SP 800-171) required to receive Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) accreditation and qualify for DoD contracts.

Exostar's selection reflects its deep experience supporting small businesses across the DIB, along with its early achievement of CMMC Level 2 accreditation and FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent authorization. These capabilities power the company's CMMC Ready Suite, a secure, cloud-based environment that enables organizations to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and more efficiently meet evolving cybersecurity requirements at scale.

"Programs like NCODE are critical to ensuring small businesses can participate fully and securely in priority Army initiatives," said Richard Addi, President and Chief Executive Officer at Exostar. "We're proud to support a scalable approach that helps suppliers meet cybersecurity requirements while accelerating mission readiness."

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports communities exclusively within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts:

Alan Gilbert

Exostar

(703) 624-4675 (m)

[email protected]

Kim Peterson

Exostar

(801) 971-4201 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Exostar