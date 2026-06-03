Exostar Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate CMMC Compliance Across the Defense Industrial Base

Exostar's Microsoft Azure-based CMMC Ready Suite now available through Microsoft

Marketplace, simplifying procurement and strengthening compliance for 80,000+

defense suppliers

HERNDON, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enforcement of the Department of Defense's (DoD/DoW) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) accelerates, Exostar today announced an expansion of its nearly two-decade relationship with Microsoft to accelerate secure, Azure-based compliance solutions for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

Exostar President and CEO Richard Addi

DIB firms, including prime contractors, their suppliers, and small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) can now purchase Exostar's purpose-built, complete CMMC solution through the Microsoft Marketplace. This streamlined purchasing model aligns with federal and prime contractor procurement practices while enabling organizations to apply existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC). The result: simplified budgeting, reduced procurement friction, and faster deployment of pre-integrated Azure-native compliance architecture built for enterprise-grade security and scalability.

CMMC Maturity Level 2, which applies to at least 80,000 members of the DIB, mandates the continuous protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) as organizations and individuals share it, process it, and store it. This places a premium on who accesses CUI, with what devices, and where it flows. Primes and SMBs alike must limit the CUI footprint to reduce the CMMC compliance burden without impacting ease of collaboration for a distributed, remote multi-tier supply chain workforce.

Exostar's CMMC Ready Suite does just that. Its Azure-native, zero-trust architecture includes:

Managed Access Gateway – Internal and external identity management to control who gains access to which assets with what privileges.

Exostar Managed on Microsoft 365 – Within Microsoft Teams there is a secure enclave for compliant collaboration and the exchange and storage of CUI.

Exostar's Managed Secure Desktop – The latest addition to Exostar's CMMC Ready Suite, powered by Azure Virtual Desktop. Allows for the convenience of device choice while extending the CMMC compliance boundary to the endpoint – providing a secure virtual workspace designed for CUI protection and operational resilience.

"Together, Exostar and Microsoft deliver an end-to-end, purpose-built CMMC solution on Microsoft Azure that's easy to procure and enable," said Derrick Reig, Exostar's Chief Revenue Officer. "We integrate identity, secure collaboration, enclave protection, and managed services into a single, defensible compliance architecture that lowers infrastructure complexity and accelerates DIB compliance – exactly what companies need to protect and grow their DoD business as the CMMC rollout proceeds."

"Exostar has an extensive track record developing innovative products using Microsoft technology, from the early days of on-premises, SharePoint-based collaboration to cloud-first managed services that accelerate CMMC compliance," said Chris Barry, President, U.S. Public Sector Industries, Microsoft. "Their commitment to Microsoft Azure reinforces its position as a trusted cloud for the defense ecosystem, enabling secure collaboration across the DIB. By going to market through Microsoft Marketplace, they reduce procurement complexity and turbocharge the speed businesses need to meet their CMMC objectives."

To learn more about the Exostar/Microsoft CMMC solution's ease of deployment, as well as its capabilities, benefits, scalability, proven performance, and compliance, visit the Microsoft Marketplace or the Exostar web site.

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports communities exclusively within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Kim Peterson

Exostar

(801) 971-4201 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Exostar