Exostar Names Dr. Rick Simpson CFO

Appointment Coincides with Company Entering Accelerated Growth Stage

HERNDON, Va., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, a leader in trusted, secure business collaboration solutions for highly regulated industries including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced the hiring of Dr. Rick Simpson as Chief Finance Officer. The move comes as the company anticipates building on its record-setting success in the aftermath of its acquisition by private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners.

"In addition to his core responsibilities leading all of our financially related activities, Rick will play a key role in developing our business strategies and in planning, executing, and integrating acquisitions as we embark on the next phase of our corporate journey," said Richard Addi, Exostar's President and CEO. "He brings a long, consistent track record of success helping companies like ours achieve their growth objectives. Right person, right place, right time."

Simpson strengthens executive leadership team, bringing 20 years of CFO experience at companies similar to Exostar. Post this

Simpson joins Exostar with 30 years of directly relevant experience, including the last 20 years as a CFO. In that role, he has overseen functions including strategy, corporate development, financial planning and analysis, accounting, legal, human resources, and corporate IT. He has led dozens of acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures worth billions of dollars, as well as offerings totaling billions of dollars, including public bonds, commercial paper, and other corporate finance options.

Over the course of his career following receipt of his PhD and MA degrees in finance and economics from Vanderbilt University, Simpson has worked for domestic and international publicly traded enterprises and private equity owned small and mid-sized businesses. Several of these firms, such as ArisGlobal and Appriss, offer Software-as-a-Service solutions targeting highly regulated industries like life sciences and healthcare. He comes to Exostar from CB Insights, a SaaS provider of data, insights, and analytics on private technology companies.

"Richard and the entire Exostar team have done an outstanding job transforming the company over the past several years to better serve an expanding customer community via the products and solutions of The Exostar Platform, while staying true to their mission and core values," Simpson said. "They have laid the foundation for rapid organic and inorganic growth. I'm looking forward to doing my part, so we continue to deliver on the promise to our customers and realize our enormous potential together."

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports exclusive communities within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Ten of the top twenty global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, please visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Alan Gilbert Exostar

(703) 624-4675 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Exostar