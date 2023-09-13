Exostellar's Stellar Growth: $15M Series A funding

News provided by

Exostellar

13 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

Exostellar's Vision for AI-Driven Supercomputing Optimization Receives Boost with Additional Investments and New Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostellar, the innovative cloud resource optimization and management platform, is excited to announce the closing of its oversubscribed $15 million Series A financing, led by Celesta and Cambium Capital, with participation from Candou Ventures and AI Capital Partners (Alpha Intelligence Capital's U.S.-based fund). Backed by this investment, Exostellar is poised to propel its pioneering technology into the AI-GPU domain. The strategy involves amplifying its X-Compute platform and extending its CPU live migration IP to encompass GPU compatibility. This innovative Cloud Native GPU live migration initiative will propel Exostellar to the forefront, well-equipped to cater to the escalating requirement for GPU-centric AI workloads.

With the close of this oversubscribed round, Exostellar is also announcing that Tony Shakib is assuming the role of President and CEO. This strategic transition comes at a pivotal moment as Exostellar positions itself for exponential growth and impact. Hakim Weatherspoon, in turn, will assume the role of Chief Scientist, focusing on driving innovation and technological advancement within the company.

"Exostellar is committed to redefining how cloud resources are optimized and managed, and this additional investment fuels our efforts to provide enterprises with game-changing solutions that drive efficiency, scalability, and cost savings," said Tony Shakib.

"It's truly gratifying to witness Exostellar's journey from its early days," said Lip-Bu Tan, the lead investor in Exostellar's seed round. "The oversubscription of the Series A funding is a testament to the team's dedication and the disruptive potential of their platform. Exostellar has the power to transform how cloud resources are optimized, and I'm excited to see its impact on the industry."

Nhi Lê, Principal at AI Capital Partners, expressed excitement about the investment, stating, "We're excited to invest in Exostellar and its development of AI-enabled cloud GPU resource optimization solutions. Exostellar's momentum in stateful CPU live migration and cloud cost reduction has ushered in industry-changing breakthrough for cloud-based high memory compute. With the upcoming GPU capabilities, Exostellar is uniquely positioned to address the global compute bottleneck for high performance computing and AI applications."

Media Contact:
Nayan Lad, [email protected]

SOURCE Exostellar

Also from this source

Exostellar Announces Appointment of Tony Shakib as CEO

Exotanium, Cloud Optimization and Management Platform, Relaunches as Exostellar

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.