EXOSYSTEMS' exoRehab Named a CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree in Digital Health

AI-powered wearable brings clinic-grade muscle tracking to at-home rehab. Live demos Jan. 6–9 at CES 2026.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXOSYSTEMS Inc. announced that exoRehab, its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solution for musculoskeletal care, has been selected as a CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree in the Digital Health category. The company will showcase the technology on site at CES with live demonstrations of its wearable sensor and clinician dashboard.

Keeping rehab on track—at home

Many patients struggle to maintain rehabilitation after surgery or injury. exoRehab pairs a mobile app and web dashboard with a lightweight, skin-friendly wearable to guide exercises at home while clinicians monitor progress remotely. The wearable reads muscle activity (surface EMG) and movement (IMU) from the skin surface. Those signals are analyzed using EXOSYSTEMS' Muscle Function Index (MFI), a proprietary neuromuscular digital biomarker, and translated into easy-to-understand scores and trends so patients and providers can see progress, spot setbacks early, and adjust programs accordingly.

From subjective guesses to objective data

At the core of EXOSYSTEMS' platform is the Muscle Function Index (MFI), a proprietary neuromuscular digital biomarker evaluated in a collaboration study with Roche Korea. Unlike time-consuming assessments that can be variable across raters, MFI delivers objective, reproducible motor-function results in about five minutes, enabling more consistent evaluations in clinics and research settings.

Who benefits

Patients:

Clear home instructions, real-time feedback, fewer unnecessary visits, faster return to daily life.



Available through participating clinics:

ask your therapist or doctor about availability or pilots.



ask your therapist or doctor about availability or pilots. Clinicians and physical therapists:

Objective muscle and movement data, earlier detection of stiffness or weakness, streamlined progress notes.



Health systems and research teams:

standardized assessments and data that demonstrate what works—useful for care quality and evidence generation.

Designed for today's U.S. care pathways

exoRehab supports Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) workflows used by U.S. clinics, aligning with the CPT code set. The platform helps teams track adherence and therapeutic activity while maintaining simple documentation for reimbursement.

Live at CES

EXOSYSTEMS will provide hands-on demos showing the wearable on skin, live EMG/IMU signals in the app, and a guided home-exercise flow. (Venetian Expo, Level 2 - Global Pavilion, Hall A - Booth 50017)

Executive comment

"We designed exoRehab so people can see their recovery, not just feel it," said Hooman Lee, CEO of EXOSYSTEMS. "Objective muscle signals turn rehabilitation into daily wins that patients and clinicians can track together."

About EXOSYSTEMS

EXOSYSTEMS is a medical AI company developing neuromuscular digital biomarkers and personalized digital therapeutics (DTx/Electroceuticals). Our core technology—Muscle Function Index (MFI)—quantifies neuromuscular function from biosignals to characterize motor-unit behavior and functional status. MFI has been peer-reviewed (IEEE TNSRE, 2023) and was designated by Korea MFDS as an Innovative Medical Device for AI medical software (SaMD) supporting sarcopenia diagnosis.

We are preparing the launch of exoRehab, which embeds MFI to deliver objective assessment and personalized rehabilitation with wearables for electronic muscle stimulation across multiple body regions; the therapeutic impact of our tailored digital interventions has been reported in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association (JAMDA).

Founded in 2017by CEO Hooman Lee(trained in Convergence at Seoul National University; former researcher at ETRI), EXOSYSTEMS is venture-backed(Kakao Ventures, SBI Investment, Laguna Investment, Korea Technology Finance Corporation) and leads national R&D programs over $10M.

Website: https://www.exosystems.io/en

SOURCE EXOSYSTEMS Inc.