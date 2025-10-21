Exotic Automation & Supply Completes Steps to Acquire West Michigan Rubber & Supply Company

The joining of West Michigan Rubber with Exotic Automation & Supply will bring nearly 130 years of combined experience to customers.

NEW HUDSON, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exotic Automation & Supply, a premier Parker Hannifin distributor, announced today they have taken the necessary steps to acquire Muskegon-based industrial supplier, West Michigan Rubber & Supply Co. The acquisition will be effective December 1st, 2025 and will combine two well-known Parker Hannifin distributors to offer a wide variety of product solutions and capabilities across West Michigan.

"Joining the Exotic Automation family is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for our customers." Joe Veltman, Co-Owner of West Michigan Rubber & Supply said. "The acquisition opens exciting opportunities for West Michigan Rubber to expand into new markets and product lines, such as pneumatics, hydraulics, compressed air and engineered systems, which will dramatically increase our product offering to customers."

West Michigan Rubber & Supply Co. was founded in 1955 as an industrial supplier of hose & rubber products. The Muskegon-based company is an authorized Parker Hannifin distributor and offers custom made hose assemblies on-the-spot at their retail ParkerStore location. In addition to fluid connector products, the company also specializes in manufacturing custom rubber & belting products.

"Joining Exotic Automation marks a significant milestone in West Michigan Rubber's journey and reinforces the success of our strategy and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers." Jake Veltman, Co-Owner of West Michigan Rubber & Supply said. "Our new partnership will bring expanded offerings as well as additional resources and capabilities which will set West Michigan Rubber up for the next phase of growth."

Exotic Automation & Supply was founded in 1963 and has grown to become a leading provider of motion & control solutions. The company has store locations throughout Michigan & Indiana and offers a comprehensive selection of solutions including custom hoses and fittings, pneumatic and hydraulic components, filtration, lubrication equipment, engineered power units, compressed air equipment & more.

Like West Michigan Rubber, Exotic was founded on the dedication of designing & manufacturing custom urethane & rubber parts, and this remains the focus of the company's Engineered Rubber & Plastics division today.

"When we first explored this opportunity with West Michigan Rubber & Supply, I was amazed by our many shared principles, visions and core values." Tom Marino, CEO of Exotic Automation & Supply said. "I am very excited to welcome West Michigan Rubber to the Exotic Automation family and I have no doubt this partnership will be a success."

This acquisition of West Michigan Rubber & Supply will create Exotic's seventeenth location in Michigan.

"West Michigan Rubber has been an established fluid power provider for over 70 years." Steve Orlando, President of Exotic Automation & Supply said. "As we evolve our portfolio to expand our presence and better service customers, West Michigan Rubber's strong reputation, dedicated team and distinguished legacy make this a natural fit."

SOURCE Exotic Rubber & Plastics Corp.