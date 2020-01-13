Exotic Ferrari and Porsche Super Cars coming to Government Auction in Austin, TX

The auction will feature a rare 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta with 229 miles, a 700-hp 2011 Ferrari 599xx track car, as well as two Porsche Supercars, a 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and a very collectible 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. The incredibly rare Ferrari Aperta leads the lineup being 1 of only 80 made. The 80 produced were originally all sold prior to production even starting, ensuring this exceptionally low mileage, mint beauty to be high on Ferrari collectors' lists.

The live in-person and simulcast auction is being conducted by AECOM and CWS Marketing Group, and will take place at the world-class motorsports Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on February 5, 2020. Potential bidders can preview the cars at Ferrari of Austin on February 4, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, as well as on sale day at COTA. All interested parties can attend previews, but must register prior to attending. Auction participation requires a $25,000 refundable bid deposit. Auction details including videos of each car, can be found at cwsmarketing.com.

Questions should be directed via email to service@cwsmarketing.com , or by calling 855-463-3183 ext 1. Further information can also be obtained by calling Nancy Robbins at 703-915-2388 or Sean Fraley at 714-264-5740.

SOURCE CWS Marketing Group

