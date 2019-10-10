EXP Delivery Solutions Transforms Logistics Industry

Founded in Boston by sisters Andi Shaughnessy and Danielle Carter, EXP is a family-run and women-owned delivery company. EXP is not only a recognized member of Women in Trucking, but is also the very first women-owned company to join the National Home Delivery Association (NHDA).

"We certainly recognized the need for more women-owned last mile delivery companies and we couldn't wait to get started," Carter conveyed. "For Andi and I, taking our many years of experience from ExpressIt Delivery to open a final mile and home delivery division seemed natural."

"Treating our partners like family and going above and beyond to get the job done have been the cornerstones of ExpressIt and EXP will be no different," Shaughnessy promised.

Shaughnessy and Carter bring a 38-year family legacy in delivery service to EXP. To ensure the highest level of quality support and customer commitment, they have also appointed Talal Tadros as Senior Vice President of Operations. With his own 30 years of experience in white glove service, Tadros will provide expert leadership to the retail and e-commerce sector of the company.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new journey with EXP Delivery Solutions and to work alongside Danielle and Andi, two of the sharpest and most passionate women in the logistics field today," Tadros expressed of his colleagues.

Carter added, "We are hoping to change the expectations customers have of their final mile carriers. Simply put, customers should Expect Better."

About EXP Delivery Solutions

EXP Delivery Solutions is a final mile delivery company, servicing retail and logistics industries throughout the United States. EXP is a division of ExpressIt Delivery, a same-day delivery, trucking, and courier company established in 1981.

