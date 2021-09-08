Expanded And Updated Second Edition Of The DevOps Handbook

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, independent publisher and events organizer, announces the publication of The DevOps Handbook, Second Edition ( https://itrevolution.com/the-devops-handbook/ ), November 2021. This expanded and updated edition features new material from renowned researcher Nicole Forsgren, PhD, Partner at Microsoft Research, one of the principal researchers for the State of DevOps Reports, and coauthor of the Shingo-award winning Accelerate.

The second edition includes:

New foreword and material from Nicole Forsgren , PhD

, PhD Updated afterwords from all five coauthors

15 new case studies—including Fannie Mae, Adidas, American Airlines, US Air Force

New resource sections at the end of each part

100+ pages of new or updated content

Fully redesigned interior

The original publication of The DevOps Handbook sold over 260,000 copies and received the DevOps.com DevOps Dozen Best DevOps Book of the Year award in 2016.

Since the publication, data from the State of DevOps Reports and other research continue to show that DevOps improves time to value for businesses and increases productivity and worker well-being. It also helps create nimble, Agile businesses that can adjust to overwhelming change, as witnessed in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, it is clearer than ever before that every business is a technology business and every leader is a technology leader. Technology can no longer be ignored or relegated to the basements. It must be considered a vital part of the strategic endeavor of the business. This book provides the way forward.

About the Authors

Gene Kim is a bestselling author, researcher, and multiple award-winning CTO. He is the founder and organizer of DevOps Enterprise Summit and host of The Idealcast podcast. His books include The Phoenix Project, The Unicorn Project, and Accelerate.

Jez Humble has co-authored several bestselling books on software, including Jolt Award-winner Continuous Delivery and Shingo Publication Award-winner Accelerate. He works at Google and teaches at the University of California, Berkeley.

Patrick Debois is Director of DevOpsRelations and Advisor at Snyk. Considered one of the founders of DevOps he held the first DevOpsDays in Ghent, Belgium, where the term "DevOps" was coined.

John Willis is the Senior Director of Global Transformation Office at Red Hat. He is coauthor of Beyond The Phoenix Project and host of the Profound podcast.

Nicole Forsgren, PhD, is Partner of Microsoft Research, where she leads the Developer Velocity Lab. She is coauthor of the Shingo Publication Award-winning book Accelerate, and is best known as lead investigator on the largest DevOps studies to date.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution ( https://itrevolution.com/ ) hosts the industry-leading DevOps Enterprise Summit, and publishes award-winning and bestselling technology leadership books, including The Phoenix Project. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work and help leaders lead.

Contact:

Alex Broderick-Forster

IT Revolution

413-464-2176

[email protected]

SOURCE IT Revolution

Related Links

http://itrevolution.com/

