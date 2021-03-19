Expanded Digital Editions of The Jacksons Studio Albums--"Triumph", "Victory", and "2300 Jackson Street" - Out Friday, April 30

As part of the project, an exciting new remix of "Can You Feel It" was created by producer/composer Greg Curtis (engineered by Jon Nettlesbey) and executive produced by John McClain:

Can You Feel It: The Jacksons X MLK Remix: Greg Curtis kicks off his production with a roaring drum line and bookends the mix with recordings from the late Martin Luther King's acclaimed 1968 The Drum Major Instinct speech at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Midway, excerpts from the great Barack Obama's first inauguration speech inspire. The production is capped with King's words, "Free at last, Free at last; Thank God Almighty, Free at last." Listen here.

The Jackson's definitive album project:

The expanded digital releases of Triumph , Victory and 2300 Jackson Street are available alongside The Jacksons (1976), Goin' Places (1977) and Destiny (1978), released February 12. The six studio albums recorded by The Jacksons for Epic Records trace the group's spectacular leap from their Jackson 5 boy band roots to their role as avatars of an R&B/pop revolution (1976-1989). Each title includes the original album in its entirety, bundled with additional bonus tracks and may be ordered here:

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/TriumphPR

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/2300JacksonStPR

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/VictoryPR

A 2LP 12" vinyl edition of The Jacksons Live! (recorded during their 1981 North American Triumph Tour) will be released on Friday, March 26, and is available for pre-order here.

Click here for more details about Triumph, Victory and 2300 Jackson Street.

