Expanded IR Window Offering Provides Solutions for Nearly Every IR Application

BARRINGTON, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO has released new windows in a wide variety of infrared (IR) materials including Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Barium Fluoride (BaF 2 ), Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Thallium Bromoiodide (KRS-5), Lithium Fluroide (LiF), and a chalcogenide material called AMTIR-1 , resulting in a one-stop-shop for IR windows.

Edmund Optics

Each substrate material has some numerous advantages and disadvantages compared to the others. GaAs is a very tough and durable material which is useful as a protective window in laser material processing where abrasive debris particles are expected. BaF 2 has a wide transmission that extends from IR, through the visible spectrum, into deep ultraviolet (UV) without the need for an anti-reflection (AR) coating. BaF 2 can also be used in environments with temperatures up to 800°C. CdTe features a broad, flat transmission spectrum from IR to longwave IR (LWIR) and are useful with low power CO 2 laser systems or for spectroscopy applications.

KRS-5 windows feature flat transmission from IR to far IR and with resistance to chemicals (except strong acids) making them useful as protective windows for acid-sensitive applications and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) spectroscopy. With a wavelength range from deep UV to medium wave IR (MWIR), LiF windows are excellent for use in thermal imaging applications or in X-ray spectrometry. AMTIR-1 features excellent resistance to acids, do not experience thermal runaway, and can be used in temperatures up to 300°C, making them ideal for use as protective windows for IR and forward-looking infrared (FLIR) imaging systems or IR laser systems.

The table below is a brief summary of the specifications for each material type.

Material Wavelength Range (μm) Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (10-6/°C) Density (g/cm3) Hardness (kg/mm2) Surface Quality Young's Modulus (GPa) GaAs 1-16 5.39 5.32 750 60-40 85 BaF 2 0.2-12 18.1 4.89 82 60-40 53 CdTe 1-25 5.9 6.2 54 60-40 36.52 KRS-5 0.7-40 6.0 7.37 40.2 60-40 31 LiF 0.15-6 37 2.64 102 60-40 64.97 AMTIR-1 0.75-14 12.6 4.43 170 40-20 21.2

To view Edmund Optics' full IR window offering, visit www.edmundoptics.com/ir-windows.

