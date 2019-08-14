Expanded Juicy Juice® Offerings Deliver The Goodness Kids Deserve Just In Time For Back To School

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juicy Juice®, the iconic kids' beverage brand, is celebrating the goodness in kids with an expanded offering of innovative beverages packed with the juicy goodness that kids love and parents can feel great about serving. At the center of this campaign are three new better-for-you options: Fruitifuls Organic, Juicy Waters and Juicy Juice + Protein, each delivering the hydration kids need, along with other nutritional benefits, as kids embark on a new school year.

To help spread the goodness, with ideas for snack time, lunchboxes and afterschool sports and other activities, Juicy Juice has partnered with America's Nutrition Expert® Mitzi Dulan, RD, CSSD, to advise on the importance of making better snack and mealtime choices.

"The functional benefits found in Juicy Juice's new innovations are important to help children start the new school year strong and balance all the activities that come with it," said Mitzi Dulan, RD, CSSD. "With the new beverages, parents can feel good about pairing their kids' lunches and snacks with Juicy Juice to keep them fueled during every back to school moment."

"We're excited to partner with Mitzi to help parents pack the goodness that kids deserve and need in their everyday activities, especially come school time," said Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "Our expanded line of better kids' beverages provide solutions that parents and kids love."

New Better-for-You Beverages Options

With the new product additions, families now have a Juicy Juice to pair with every back to school moment. Like all Juicy Juice products, these new innovations contain no added sugar, no high-fructose corn syrup and no artificial sweeteners – the sweetness comes straight from the fruit.

Juicy Juice Fruitifuls Organic : Features 45% less sugar than the leading juice and packs a half cup of fruit in each 8 ounce serving. Available in the original single-serve juice box and a new multi-serve 59 oz. bottle in Apple, Fruit Punch, and Grape. To learn more, visit https://juicyjuice.com/products/fruitifuls

Juicy Juice + Protein: One of the first juice-protein blends for kids on the market, this shelf-stable whey protein-packed beverage is filled with 5 grams of protein in each serving and is the juicy choice for kids' busy days. With a good source of protein and an excellent source of Vitamin C, it's great for snack time or in between meals. Available in an 8-pack of 6 oz. pouches in Fruit Punch and Orange. To learn more, visit https://juicyjuice.com/products/protein

One of the first juice-protein blends for kids on the market, this shelf-stable whey protein-packed beverage is filled with 5 grams of protein in each serving and is the juicy choice for kids' busy days. With a good source of protein and an excellent source of Vitamin C, it's great for snack time or in between meals. Available in an 8-pack of 6 oz. pouches in Fruit Punch and Orange. To learn more, visit https://juicyjuice.com/products/protein Juicy Juice Juicy Waters: The first ever flavored-water beverage from Juicy Juice is both hydrating and great tasting. Made with filtered water and a splash of flavor, Juicy Juice Juicy Waters has no sugar and no sweeteners. Available in an 8-pack of 6.75 oz. single-serve boxes in Fruit Punch, Orange, and Strawberry Watermelon. To learn more, visit https://juicyjuice.com/products/waters/

For more back-to-school inspiration, parents can follow along on the Juicy Juice website for tips and recipes that will help maintain goodness all year long. Stay tuned for more new recipes and ideas that celebrate goodness at www.juicyjuice.com.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is the leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

About Mitzi Dulan

As America's Nutrition Expert®, Mitzi is a nationally recognized nutrition and fitness expert who has inspired millions to get fit, being named one of the "Top 20 Nutrition Experts to Follow on Twitter" by The Huffington Post. She is an author, influencer (with over 3.3 million Pinterest followers) and sought after trusted source of information.

Mitzi co-authored The All-Pro Diet: Lose Fat, Build Muscle, and Live Like a Champion with NFL future Hall-of-Famer, Tony Gonzalez. She was the team sports nutritionist for the 2015 World Champion Kansas City Royals for 11 seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs for over 8 seasons, and for the Golden State Warriors. She lives in Kansas City with her husband and two daughters.

