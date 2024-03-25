Expanded Latino Leaders Index500, Powered by BMO Ranks Top U.S. Latino-Owned Businesses

Carvana, MasTec and Goya atop the 'Latino Leaders Index500, Powered by BMO'

Expanded Index measures the 500 largest Latino-owned businesses in the U.S. by revenue

CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- BMO is announcing the expansion of the Latino Leaders Index500, Powered by BMO, a ranking of the 500 largest Latino-owned businesses in the U.S. by revenue, as part of its exclusive partnership with Latino Leaders Magazine. Nationally recognized businesses such as MasTec, Carvana, and Goya rank high on the list. The expanded Latino Leaders Index500, Powered by BMO, published on March 16th, follows the creation and launch of the inaugural edition last year.

The businesses featured throughout the Latino Leaders Index500, Powered by BMO represent a wide range of industries, including engineering and construction, transportation, retail and more. They are headquartered in 34 different states – with particularly strong presence in California with over 100 businesses represented, as well as Texas and Florida. 180 of these businesses generated $100 million or more in revenue in 2023, showcasing their size and strength across a multitude of industries, as well as their impact on the communities in which they operate.

"BMO is extremely proud to contribute to the growth of the Latino Leaders Index500, Powered by BMO and to continue our relationship with Latino Leaders Magazine," said Eduardo Tobon, Director, Economic Equity Advisory Group, BMO. "Expanding from 200 to 500 companies speaks volumes about how important and valuable Latino businesses are to the American economy. BMO is committed to supporting Latino businesses with access to capital, educational resources, and meaningful networking opportunities to help them make real financial progress."

"The Latino Leaders Index500, Powered by BMO is a great initiative that shows the muscle of Latino owned businesses all across the country. We are pleased with the support and partnership with BMO on this platform," said Jorge Ferraez, publisher and founder, Latino Leaders Magazine. "There's no other place to look for Latino owned businesses at a national level, and we see that these companies are thrilled to show their contribution to the largest economy in the world."

Latinos are the largest minority group in the United States, compromising 19 percent of the population, and drive over $3.2 trillion in economic output to the U.S. economy. BMO recognizes Latino business owners continue to face barriers to inclusion, which is why the bank promotes equal access to opportunities that enable growth for its customers, colleagues, and the communities it serves. As part of BMO EMpower 2.0, the bank's more than $40 billion community benefits plan, BMO is addressing these barriers and driving progress for Latino business owners with better access to capital, educational resources, and meaningful networking opportunities.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Latino Leaders Magazine

Latino Leaders Magazine was created 24 years ago by Ferraez Publications to cover leaders in the Latino and Hispanic Communities nationwide. The publication has become one of the strongest and most influential references for Latinos in sectors like construction, commerce, retail, corporate environments, and business owners. It circulates in print and digital nationwide and reaches more than 260,000 readers every month.

