Expanded PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board Doubles Down on Innovating Point-of-Care Tech, Education to Deliver Patient-Centered Care

News provided by

PatientPoint

02 Aug, 2023, 10:55 ET

Clinical, executive leadership from National Cancer Treatment Alliance, Hematology and Oncology Indiana and Coastal Cancer Center join 25 community oncology thought leaders on PatientPoint board

CINCINNATI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced the addition of three new members to its Oncology Advisory Board: Robert Baird, RN, MSA, president, National Cancer Treatment Alliance; Brian Mulherin, MD, medical oncologist, Hematology and Oncology Indiana; and Emily Touloukian, DO, medical oncologist and president, Coastal Cancer Center. In serving on the PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board, Baird and Drs. Mulherin and Touloukian join more than two dozen clinical and executive leaders from the country's most renowned community oncology aggregators and centers passionate about leveraging PatientPoint's digital health platform to enable better care and improved outcomes.

"Providing exceptional cancer care in our communities means meeting patients where they are—and PatientPoint solutions help us focus on the patient in everything we do, whether it's sharing a soothing naturescape with a patient while they wait or walking them through an interactive 3D anatomical to explain treatment," said PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board member Kathy Oubre, CEO of Ponchartrain Cancer Center. "Being part of the PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board gives my peers and me the incredible opportunity to further innovate PatientPoint's offerings around our patients and practices to help us deliver more personalized care."

The newest members of the PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board see PatientPoint solutions as a key enabler to providing visibility into social determinants of health (SDoH), a critical component of patient-centered care. PatientPoint is currently working with its Oncology Advisory Board to pilot SDoH screeners on interactive exam room touchscreens in their practices to collect data from patients about their access to food, transportation and other potential barriers to care.

"Social determinants of health paint a picture of a patient's life, and to be able to perform assessments with a patient while they are in the exam room marks a meaningful step in providing patient-centered care that drives better adherence and better outcomes," said Dr. Touloukian. "It's an honor to join some of the brightest minds in the industry to innovate for good and I'm energized by where we can continue to take the PatientPoint platform together."

Editor's Note: Insights from PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board members are featured in a new ebook, "Embracing Patient-centered Care to Improve Outcomes."

About PatientPoint
PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

