Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Market size to grow by USD 5,379.03 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanded polystyrene for packaging market size is set to grow by USD 5,379.03 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector. The growth of the e-commerce sector has a direct impact on the packaging industry. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Expanded Polystyrene for Packaging Market 2023-2027

The report on the expanded polystyrene for the packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Growth of the e-commerce sector

Environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene

High rate of recycling of expanded polystyrene

Market Trend

Growth of food delivery and takeaway market

Growing demand for lightweight containers and packaging

Increasing number of M and A

Market Challenges

The popularity of bioplastic packaging

Presence of stringent regulations related to the use of expanded polystyrene for packaging

Intense competition from low-cost Asian manufacturers

Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The expanded polystyrene for packaging market is segmented by application (electronic appliances, food and beverage, healthcare, and others), type (white and grey), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the electronic appliances segment will be significant during the forecast period. The electronic appliances segment was valued at USD 3,615.94 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The growing global consumer electronics market will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 70% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the e-commerce industry in APAC is attributed to the rising population in the region, which is fueling the overall demand for goods through online distribution channels.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) View Sample Report

The expanded polystyrene for packaging market covers the following areas:

Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Market Sizing

Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Market Forecast

Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Alpek SAB de CV

Arkema Group

Axion Recycling Ltd.

BASF SE

Chimei Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eni Spa

Epsilyte LLC

Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Kaneka Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

NOVA Chemicals Corp.

PS Japan Corp.

Ravago

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

TotalEnergies SE

Trinseo PLC

Videolar Innova SA

Expanded Polystyrene For Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,379.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, Arkema Group, Axion Recycling Ltd., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, Epsilyte LLC, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kaneka Corp., LG Chem Ltd., NOVA Chemicals Corp., PS Japan Corp., Ravago, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trinseo PLC, and Videolar Innova SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global expanded polystyrene market for packaging 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global expanded polystyrene market for packaging 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Electronic appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronic appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronic appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Electronic appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electronic appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on White - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on White - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Grey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Grey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Grey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Grey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Grey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alpek SAB de CV

Exhibit 119: Alpek SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Alpek SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Alpek SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Alpek SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.4 Arkema Group

Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 126: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.5 Axion Recycling Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Axion Recycling Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Axion Recycling Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Axion Recycling Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Chimei Corp.

Exhibit 136: Chimei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Chimei Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Chimei Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 139: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Eni Spa

Exhibit 144: Eni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 145: Eni Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Eni Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Eni Spa - Segment focus

12.10 Epsilyte LLC

Exhibit 148: Epsilyte LLC - Overview



Exhibit 149: Epsilyte LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Epsilyte LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp.

Exhibit 151: Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 154: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 155: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 156: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key news



Exhibit 157: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

12.13 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 159: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 163: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 166: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 NOVA Chemicals Corp.

Exhibit 168: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 PS Japan Corp.

Exhibit 171: PS Japan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: PS Japan Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: PS Japan Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Ravago

Exhibit 174: Ravago - Overview



Exhibit 175: Ravago - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Ravago - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

