Expanded Polystyrene Market Size for Packaging to Grow by USD 3.15 Bn, BASF SE, and Kaneka Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The potential growth difference for the expanded polystyrene market size for packaging between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.15 bn. To get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology, Request a Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene are driving the growth of the market.

are driving the growth of the market. Market Challenge: The popularity of bioplastic packaging is challenging the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The expanded polystyrene market for packaging market report is segmented by application (electronic appliances, food and beverages, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC will be the leading region with 72% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the expanded polystyrene market for packaging in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The global expanded polystyrene market for packaging is consolidated due to the presence of a limited number of vendors that provide expanded polystyrene material. Large vendors account for a major share of the market. They are focusing on R&D to develop advanced packages. The entry of new vendors is limited due to the need for significant capital investments. Dedicated lines and customized machinery are needed, which increases the capital cost. The key vendors are focusing on M&A to improve their geographical footprint and to gain an edge over their competitors.

Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Kaneka Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, The JACKON GROUP, Versalis Spa, and TotalEnergies SE are among the key vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Alpek SAB de CV - The company offers propylene, which is made up of plastic and is widely used in containers and packaging for food and consumer products.

BASF SE - The company offers polystyrene under the brand name of Styropor.

Kaneka Corp. - The company offers polystyrene under the brand name of Kanepearl.

NOVA Chemicals Corp. - The company offers polystyrene to deliver plastic products that make everyday life, healthier, easier, and safer.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - The company offers polystyrene to deliver plastic products that make everyday life, healthier, easier, and safer.

Expanded Polystyrene Market For Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpek SAB de CV, BASF SE, Kaneka Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, The JACKON GROUP, TotalEnergies SE, and Versalis Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Electronic appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Electronic appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Electronic appliances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alpek SAB de CV

Exhibit 54: Alpek SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 55: Alpek SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Alpek SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Alpek SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 58: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 62: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 NOVA Chemicals Corp.

Exhibit 66: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: NOVA Chemicals Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Exhibit 69: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH

Exhibit 73: SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 74: SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 75: SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Synthos SA

Exhibit 76: Synthos SA - Overview



Exhibit 77: Synthos SA - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Synthos SA - Key offerings

10.10 The JACKON GROUP

Exhibit 79: The JACKON GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 80: The JACKON GROUP - Product and service



Exhibit 81: The JACKON GROUP - Key offerings

10.11 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 82: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 83: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 84: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

10.12 Versalis Spa

Exhibit 86: Versalis Spa - Overview



Exhibit 87: Versalis Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 88: Versalis Spa - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

