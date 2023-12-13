Expanded Polystyrene Market size to increase by USD 2.78 billion from 2023 to 2028; Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanded polystyrene market size is expected to grow by USD 2.78 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene are notably driving the expanded polystyrene market. However, factors such as the popularity of bioplastic packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Building and construction, Packaging, and Others), Product (White, Grey, and Black), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the expanded polystyrene market including Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Eni SpA, Epsilyte LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Jiangsu Sunchem New Materials Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, Ravago, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sundolitt Ltd., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, TotalEnergies SE, UNIPOL, and Wuxi Xingda foam plastic new material Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V: The company offers expanded polystyrene solutions, such as expandable polystyrene, which is a rigid cellular plastic made from solid beads of polystyrene, under the subsidiary of Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

The building and construction segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Expanded polystyrene is increasingly being used in the building and construction industry for various purposes, such as insulation, wall panels, insulation panels, and resource management. The use of expanded polystyrene in walls, floors, and roofs helps maintain the temperature of the building. Wall panels and insulation panels can also be created using expanded polystyrene. The construction and building sector is expected to see significant growth due to increasing urbanization and population factors. This growth is fuelling a significant demand for expanded polystyrene.

The is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Expanded polystyrene is increasingly being used in the building and construction industry for various purposes, such as insulation, wall panels, insulation panels, and resource management. The use of expanded polystyrene in walls, floors, and roofs helps maintain the temperature of the building. Wall panels and insulation panels can also be created using expanded polystyrene. The construction and building sector is expected to see significant growth due to increasing urbanization and population factors. This growth is fuelling a significant demand for expanded polystyrene. Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Free Sample Report

Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist expanded polystyrene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the expanded polystyrene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the expanded polystyrene market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of expanded polystyrene market companies

Related Reports:

The Global Polystyrene (PS) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,591.25 million.

The expanded polystyrene (EPS) for packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,379.03 million.

Expanded Polystyrene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 2.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Eni SpA, Epsilyte LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Jiangsu Sunchem New Materials Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, Ravago, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sundolitt Ltd., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, TotalEnergies SE, UNIPOL, and Wuxi Xingda foam plastic new material Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio