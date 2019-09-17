Expanded Pure Portfolio Makes Customer Data More Accessible Than Ever Before

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the fastest growing data storage company, today announced an expansion of the Pure Storage FlashArray™ product line built to deliver a modern data management experience for customers. Pure is the first and only vendor to enable faster access to data wherever customers need it by delivering flash at disk prices.

FlashArray//C, the industry's first capacity-optimized all-flash array, is built to bring consistent all-flash performance with tier one reliability at disk economics. DirectMemory Cache, a combination of Purity and Intel Optane storage class memory, provides FlashArray//X customers with a software-based accelerant that delivers dramatic performance improvement for applications that require the ultimate in high-performance storage.

"Businesses in every industry today rely on data analytics to make critical decisions," said Prakash Darji, General Manager for FlashArray, Pure Storage. "Modern business requires fast access to all data, affordably, whether it's mission critical or tier two and tier three workloads and applications. While this has historically been cost prohibitive for customers, FlashArray//C breaks down new economic barriers and enables faster access to data wherever customers need it."

FlashArray//C

Today, the majority of organizations need to access their data at any given moment to drive better business results and decision making. Due to economic constraints, tier two applications have long been anchored down by disk technologies, which results in inconsistent latency, management complexity, and forklift replacements every three-to-five years. For organizations that require data availability across all workload tiers, FlashArray//C provides a cost-competitive, modern flash alternative to hybrid disk or cold storage options.

With FlashArray//C, customers can rely on storage solutions for historically less mission-critical workloads at a cost competitive with archaic hybrid and disk-based solutions. This provides customers with faster access to consistently latent data and helps them make better, more informed business decisions.

"At ServiceNow, we believe the biggest benefit of FlashArray//C is eliminating the need for slower spinning disk solutions," said Keith Martin, Director, Cloud Capacity Engineering, ServiceNow. "We're excited to see Pure Storage introduce an all-NVMe, optimized capacity flash storage solution so organizations like ours can extract more value from data. We look forward to having an all-flash data center for better accessibility and speed for all of our workloads."

Like all products in the FlashArray family line, FlashArray//C provides a no-compromise enterprise experience built for >99.9999 percent availability, Pure1® cloud data management, API automation, AI-driven predictive support, and is built from the ground up to be Evergreen™ with non-disruptive hardware and software upgrades and no data migrations. The FlashArray//C60 delivers up to 4.2 petabytes of effective capacity in a sleek and compact design, with full-enterprise software services, Pure1 cloud management and data portability, and 100 percent NVMe flash. Customers will benefit from 99.9999 percent availability, 5:1 average data reduction and 10:1 total efficiency, reducing the amount of storage customers need to purchase and manage. FlashArray//C is generally available now and optimized for next generation QLC media.

"Pure has always been about replacing older hard disk drive-based storage with cost-effective solid-state media that delivers higher, much more consistent performance, exhibits better reliability, delivers a lower total cost of ownership, and enables new workloads that may not have been previously possible," said Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. "With these announcements, they have done this again at both ends of the spectrum. The FlashArray//C provides a cost-effective option for secondary storage workloads that has much to distinguish itself from disk-based alternatives, and the DirectMemory Cache offers a turbo boost for FlashArray//X customers that can lower latencies to under 100 microseconds for mixed workloads at scale."

DirectMemory Cache

Modern database and analytics requirements have increased customer requirements for storage performance. Pure Storage DirectMemory Modules plug directly into FlashArray//X70 and //X90 to speed up OLTP and OLAP results instantly, allowing customers to continue innovating without downtime or configuration required. Pure's DirectMemory Modules are powered by DirectMemory Cache software and Intel Optane storage class memory, to provide customers with a performance boost, so latency sensitive databases and enterprise applications can act faster, with a 25 to 50 percent latency reduction and up to 25 percent lower CPU utilization for greater compute efficiency and potentially lower software license costs.

Mission critical applications require a strong combination of memory, CPU, servers and accelerated storage to provide enterprises with more levels of insight and faster time to resolution so Pure customers are able to resolve problems faster for their own customers. DirectMemory Cache can accelerate the performance of critical applications by 2x, lowering latency as much as 50 percent. DirectMemory Cache provides storage-class memory acceleration to existing customers, with no disruption and no configuration required.

FlashArray//C, DirectMemory Cache software, DirectMemory Modules, and previously announced Cloud Block Store will be available for purchase immediately. To learn more about how Pure Storage accelerates and consolidates all of your workloads, visit our website here.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:

Gartner July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays

IDC MarketScape for All-Flash Arrays

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashArray and FlashBlade are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Pure's product offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Pure assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased products, features, or functions referenced in this release, our website or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Pure's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Pure's product offerings should make their purchase decisions based upon products, features and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com

