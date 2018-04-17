Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension

Qantas Airways has been a Prime Solutions customer since 2000, and this new agreement represents an expansion of the existing support program as the airline has nearly doubled its fleet of B717-200 aircraft to meet increasing passenger demand. With easy access to spares and rotables, and fully customized support, the airline has been able to extend the operational life of its B717-200 fleet. Support will be provided on-site at the customer's locations in Perth and Canberra, Australia, and the UTC Aerospace Systems Aerostructures Service Center in Singapore.

"Our longstanding relationship with Qantas Airlines is a testament to the quality of service and capability of UTC Aerospace Systems," said UTC Aerospace Systems Aerostructures President Marc Duvall. "As the original equipment manufacturer for many nacelle systems currently in service, including the B717 nacelle, our OEM knowledge and our fully customizable suite of nacelle services means customers around the world, such as Qantas Airways, can rely on us for all their unique nacelle requirements."

