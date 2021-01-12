Expanded Use of Innovative Brain Tumor Treatment Exemplified in GT Medical Technologies' 2020 GammaTile® Therapy ELITE Member Roster

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illustrating the expanded use of its innovative GammaTile® Therapy treatment for newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors across the U.S., GT Medical Technologies Inc. today announced its 2020 roster of ELITE Distinguished Brain Tumor Specialists that have completed 10 or more GammaTile Therapy procedures in 2020. The company has awarded this designation to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, M Health Fairview, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, NorthShore University HealthSystem, and Mayfield Brain & Spine.

GammaTile ELITE Members share GT Medical Technologies' mission of expanding treatment options for patients with brain tumors and are dedicated to elevating patient outcomes. These medical centers are each committed to excellence by putting patients first and delivering compassionate care.

"There's currently no other device that's able to achieve what GammaTile has for our brain tumor patients," said Dr. Julian Bailes, Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem. "It's the first device of its kind, and its ability to deliver safe and effective surgically targeted radiation is groundbreaking in the neuro-oncology community. We're proud to be included in this year's group of GammaTile Therapy ELITE Member institutions."

The FDA-cleared GammaTile Therapy is implanted in the last five minutes of brain tumor removal surgery and provides immediate radiation therapy to a highly targeted area. Patients receive their radiation treatment while going about their daily life, without the need for daily trips to a medical center for external radiation. Over time and after a therapeutic dose of radiation has been delivered, the tile naturally resorbs into the adjacent tissue. There is no need for an additional surgery to remove it.

"Since launching GammaTile Therapy in January 2019, we've been pleased to see this therapy become available to patients with brain tumors across the United States," said Matt Likens, President & CEO of GT Medical Technologies. "I'd like to personally thank each of these medical centers for their commitment to innovation and patient care. It gives us great pleasure to welcome them to the GammaTile ELITE program."

GT Medical Technologies was founded by five Arizona brain tumor specialists in 2017 to overcome the limitations of the current standard of care for patients with brain tumors. The treatment has since helped hundreds of patients receive life-altering cancer treatment in top brain tumor centers across the U.S. Healthcare providers can learn more by visiting https://www.gtmedtech.com/healthcare-providers.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of the current standard of care for brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent and newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors. Patients receive GammaTile at the time of their tumor removal surgery which, in contrast to traditional radiation therapy, requires no additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. GammaTile is available in top brain tumor centers across the United States. For more information or to find a GammaTile center near you, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/ and follow @GTMedTech on Twitter and LinkedIn.

