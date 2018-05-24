Expanded Versatility of Canon imagePRESS C850 Digital Color Press Series Allows Print Professionals to Produce Long Sheet Applications at High Volumes

The expansion of the imagePRESS C850 Digital Press Series means print professionals who purchase these options can quickly and easily create applications such as book covers, six-panel brochures, dust jackets, maps, larger posters, banners, point-of-purchase signage, pocket folders and calendars – all in one workflow designed to be seamless and productive.

"The imagePRESS C850 Digital Color Press Series was already known for its rich, predictable image quality. Now, with the addition of the new POD Deck Lite XL Long Sheet Feeder, Canon is doing even more to help print professionals boost their productivity and exceed the expectations of their customers," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are confident that users will enjoy this combination of vibrant image quality, versatility and long sheet applications that can now be created, resulting in a strong and smooth workflow."

In addition to the long sheet feeder, the digital front end options for the imagePRESS C850 Digital Press Series now also incorporate the following updates:

Canon's PRISMAsync Color Print Server version 6, which is now standard, offers embedded color verification and validation and can help a broad range of customers to achieve optimal, predictable print quality. The redesigned user interface further helps customers navigate quickly.

The imagePRESS Servers H300 V2 and G200 powered by EFI Fiery® technology provide new management tools to help users print jobs correctly the first time.

For the imagePRESS Server H300 V2, Canon now includes the new Media Librarian feature to help simplify the process of creating, editing and organizing media stocks on imagePRESS devices.

The imagePRESS C850 Digital Color Press Series offers users outstanding quality, productivity and versatility in a compact, scalable footprint. Designed for small-to-medium commercial, franchise, in-plant, transactional and quick printers, the imagePRESS C850 digital color press is equipped to handle a variety of media options including envelopes, and heavy, coated, and textured stocks up to 110 lb. Cover. It also supports validated heavier stocks up to 130 lb. Cover at an outstanding level of reliability and performance.

Availability

These latest product updates are now available.

For more information on Canon U.S.A., please visit http://www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018.

