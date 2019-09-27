Expanded Version Of Nirvana's Legendary 'MTV Unplugged In New York' Debuts As A 2LP Set Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary

In addition to the 180gm black vinyl edition that will be available wherever fine vinyl is sold, an exclusive, limited edition colored vinyl edition will be available only at Nirvana.com while supplies last.

Vinyl Track Listing:

LP 1 - Side A

1. About A Girl

2. Come As You Are

3. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam

4. The Man Who Sold The World

LP 1 - Side B

1. Pennyroyal Tea

2. Dumb

3. Polly

4. On A Plain

5. Something In The Way

LP 2 - Side C

1. Plateau

2. Oh Me

3. Lake of Fire

4. All Apologies

5. Where Did You Sleep Last Night?

LP 2 - Side D

1. Come As You Are (Rehearsal)

2. Polly (Rehearsal)

3. Plateau (Rehearsal)

4. Pennyroyal Tea (Rehearsal)

5. The Man Who Sold The World (Rehearsal)

SOURCE UMe

