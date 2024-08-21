Expanding Access in Cancer Care: American Cancer Society and Color Health to Provide Free At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening in Underserved Rural Communities

ATLANTA and BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) and Color Health today announced the launch of their new pilot program to provide free at-home colorectal cancer screening kits to individuals in rural areas and other underserved communities, where barriers to healthcare access often hinder timely screening and early detection. The program, which was recognized by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, builds on the ACS and Color broader collaboration to change cancer outcomes through better access to cancer screening, education, and clinical and non-clinical management from diagnosis through treatment and survivorship.

Colorectal cancer is highly treatable when detected early through regular screening. The 5-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is 91% when diagnosed and treated at an early stage 1 . Yet, too many Americans continue to be diagnosed with late-stage cancer or face delays in receiving the treatment they need, with the disparities in outcomes based on where people live, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status and other factors. Colorectal cancer mortality rates are 23% higher in nonmetropolitan areas than in large metropolitan areas.2

The joint initiative seeks to close these access to care disparities by using existing community resources. Select Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and community clinics will be invited to receive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) kits, a simple, effective at-home test for detecting traces of blood in the stool that may indicate colorectal cancer or precancerous conditions, to distribute at no cost to eligible individuals. Invited FQHCs and clinics will be predominantly in non-urban and rural areas and will identify eligible patients and distribute these kits free of charge. Eligible individuals can also order a test kit through flyers at libraries and community centers.

"After a decade of delivering population health programs, we have gleaned the biggest impact you can have in reducing barriers to access happens when you meet patients where they live, work, and play," said Othman Laraki, CEO of Color Health. "The free cancer screening program is intended to do just that for access to cancer screening and care for rural communities, starting first with colorectal cancer."

"This program is a key component of our overall collaboration with Color to ensure that every individual has access to lifesaving cancer care," said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society. "Together, we aim to break down barriers to care by supporting equally both those individuals with employer-sponsored coverage and those in rural communities who may lack coverage to take proactive steps toward their health."

Key features of the free cancer screening program include:

Free Access: The program is entirely free for both clinics and patients. Eligible individuals will receive a FIT kit, along with access to Color Health's support services to navigate the screening process.

Patient Support: Color Health will assist patients throughout the screening process, from test activation to result delivery. Patients with abnormal results will be guided back to their healthcare provider for further evaluation and care coordination. Test Results are shared securely with healthcare providers through fax or patient portals, ensuring timely follow-up for patients.

Clinic Benefits: Participating clinics will have the opportunity to increase access to at-home cancer screening services for their patients without financial burden, supporting their efforts to enhance community health.

Initial distribution of FIT kits began in mid-August, with ongoing support and replenishment provided as needed to participating clinics.3

For more information on the ACS-Color free screening program and how to participate, please visit www.color.com/freescreening.

