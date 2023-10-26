Expanding Automotive Industry Drives Strong Growth in the Global Automotive Intercooler Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Intercooler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive intercooler market reached a size of US$ 12.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 19.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Automotive intercoolers are heat exchanger devices used in supercharged and turbocharged internal combustion engines to cool the air entering the carburetor or fuel injection system. They help improve engine efficiency, combustion, and reliability, maximize fuel economy, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Market Trends:

  1. Growth in the Automotive Industry: The expanding automotive industry is a significant driver of market growth. The increasing production of vehicles with supercharged and turbocharged engines is boosting the demand for automotive intercoolers.
  2. Demand for Sports Cars: Sports cars often feature turbocharged engines for high-speed performance. This demand for sports cars with turbochargers is contributing to market growth.
  3. Emission Regulations: Stringent regulations on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in many countries are encouraging the adoption of automotive intercoolers to improve engine efficiency and reduce emissions.
  4. R&D and Innovation: Key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce innovative products with improved functionality, further driving market growth.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented based on type, design type, vehicle type, engine type, and distribution:

By Type:

  • Air to Air Intercooler
  • Water to Air Intercooler

By Design Type:

  • Front Mounted Intercooler
  • Top Mounted Intercooler
  • Side Mounted Intercooler

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Others

By Engine Type:

  • Supercharged Engine
  • Turbocharged Engine

By Distribution:

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket

By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global automotive intercooler market include Bell Intercoolers, Forge Motorsport Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., Kale Oto Radyator, Mishimoto, Modine Manufacturing, Pro-Alloy (Holdings) Limited, PWR Holdings Limited, and Treadstone Performance Engineer.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. How has the global automotive intercooler market performed, and what is its growth outlook?
  2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive intercooler market?
  3. What are the key regional markets for automotive intercoolers?
  4. What is the market segmentation based on type, design type, vehicle type, engine type, and distribution?
  5. What are the factors driving and challenging the market?
  6. Who are the key players in the automotive intercooler market, and what is the competitive landscape?

