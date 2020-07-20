Expanding Awareness about Early Detection of Breast Cancer to Invite Growth for Breast Imaging Market, North America to Bag Title of Significant Regional Contributor, Opines TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early cancer detection is important to prevent further suffering and fatalities. Therefore, the elevating use of breast imaging across the globe is bringing tremendous growth opportunities for the breast imaging market during the forecast period of 2020-2028. The strengthening web of technological advancements is also proving to be a great growth generator for the breast imaging market.

Taking these factors into consideration, Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts the global breast imaging market to record ~8% CAGR across the forecast period of 2020-2028. The global breast imaging market was valued at ~US$ 3.5 bn in 2019 and may attain a valuation of ~US$ 7 bn by the end of 2028.

The rising awareness about breast cancer detection and treatment by numerous NGOs and extensive government support may serve as prominent growth accelerators for the breast imaging market. In addition, the introduction of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in breast imaging may further help in enhancing the growth rate of the breast imaging market.

Breast Imaging Market: The Analysts Take

The analysts at TMR credit the enhancing radiologist-patient communication for building the credibility of clinics and hospitals. This factor is eventually enabling widespread acceptance for breast cancer screening, especially in developing economies of Asia Pacific, and helping the breast imaging market to garner growth.

The analysts further highlight the strengthening popularity of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) over Digital Mammography (DM) as a powerful breast cancer screening tool. At the same time, the analysts also express skepticism about the performance of DBT for a prolonged period as the volume of published data is limited to only the first round of screening.

Breast Imaging Market: Key Revelations

Ionizing breast imaging technology segment may attract considerable growth across the forecast period

The hospital and clinics segment held a significant share in 2019 and is prophesied to clench the same title throughout the forecast period of 2020-2028

The breast MRI segment expects to generate good revenue during the forecast period

North America held a large chunk of the breast imaging market in 2019 and may continue the same between 2020 and 2028

held a large chunk of the breast imaging market in 2019 and may continue the same between 2020 and 2028 Asia Pacific may expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast period

Breast Imaging Market: Growth Opportunities

The alarming rate of breast cancer cases over the years brings breast cancer detection technologies to the forefront. Hence, this aspect may prove to be a prime growth generator for the breast imaging market.

Awareness about breast cancer among a large number of individuals and the rise in initiatives regarding breast cancer diagnosis may serve as robust growth pillars for the breast imaging market

Novel product developments by manufacturers in the breast imaging market through incessant research and development activities may prove as a game-changer for the growth of the breast imaging market

The growing cases of breast cancer among men triggers the need for early detection of breast cancer for them too; this factor may also assist the breast imaging market to climb the ladder of growth

Breast Imaging Market: Key Players

The key players involved in the global breast imaging market are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher), Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Dilon Technologies Inc.

Global Breast Imaging Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Ionizing Breast Imaging

Mammography



Analog Mammography



Digital Mammography



Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT)



Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)

Nonionizing Breast Imaging

Breast Ultrasound



Breast MRI



Breast thermography



Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound (AWBU)

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

