Expanding Distribution Networks and Private-Label Brands Fuel Market Growth for Body Masks

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body Masks Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body masks market is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 215.46 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This projected growth represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.04% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the burgeoning wellness industry, which is fueling demand for professional body masks. Furthermore, an increase in product offerings tailored to address distinct skin concerns and types, along with ongoing innovation and portfolio extensions, are contributing factors to market growth.

Market Dynamics

The global body masks market analysis encompasses a comprehensive examination of market size and forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Market Segmentation

The global body masks market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

By Distribution Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

By Geographical Landscape:

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Findings

One of the primary drivers of body masks market growth is the increasing demand for organic and natural body masks. Additionally, the expansion of distribution networks and the growing popularity of private-label brands are expected to further boost market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers various companies operating in the body masks market, including:

  • ALLMASK
  • Alma K ltd.
  • Amorepacific Corp.
  • Aztec Secret Health and Beauty LTD.
  • Casmara Cosmetics SA
  • Crown Laboratories Inc.
  • Daejong Medical Co Ltd.
  • HATCH Collection LLC
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Kahina Giving Beauty
  • Karuna Skin LLC
  • KOREAN COSMETIC STAR
  • Lotus Herbals Color Cosmetics
  • Lush Retail Ltd.
  • Nails.INC Ltd.
  • Nannette de Gaspe Beaute Inc.
  • Serenite Professional
  • Skin Laundry Holdings LLC
  • Spatz Cosmeceutical Inc.
  • True Botanicals Inc.

