Expanding Dyslexia Training: New Free Literacy & Dyslexia Modules on Cox Campus

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Educators across the country are being asked to deepen their understanding of dyslexia and structured literacy, yet many lack access to high-quality, research-based training when they need it. Cox Campus exists to change that. As the nation's only free, accredited Structured Literacy professional learning pathway, we provide teachers with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to support every learner, including those with dyslexia.

Introducing the New Literacy & Dyslexia Modules on Cox Campus

Our free Dyslexia Modules reflect a cohesive, multidisciplinary body of knowledge grounded in the Science of Reading and designed for real classrooms. Explore the free Dyslexia Modules on Cox Campus and dig into research-informed learning you can use right away. Always 100% free.

We are proud to announce the release of the Literacy & Dyslexia modules, now available on Cox Campus, were developed by the Literacy & Dyslexia Team within the University of California | California State University (UC/SCU) Collaborative for Neuroscience, Diversity, and learning. Under the leadership of Drs. Sue Sears and Maryanne Wolf, two of the most respected voices in the field of reading and dyslexia, the course has been created in collaboration with the Rollins Center | Cox Campus The modules are:

100% free

Credit-bearing

Grounded in the latest research from the fields of neuroscience, linguistics, and literacy

Designed to support educators working across diverse school and community settings

The UC|CSU Collaborative brings together experts with a shared goal: improving literacy outcomes for all children, particularly those facing reading challenges such as dyslexia. Their work extends across teacher education programs, PreK–12 systems, family engagement partners, policymakers, and researchers.

Why This Matters: A National Call for High-Quality Dyslexia Training

More than 30 states have passed legislation requiring evidence-based literacy instruction and dyslexia-informed practices. Yet teachers often face three major barriers:

High cost of professional learning Limited access to accredited programs Inconsistent training misaligned with the Science of Reading

By offering a free, nationally accredited, and comprehensive structured literacy learning pathway, Cox Campus removes these common barriers.

The Cox Campus Difference: Free, Research-Based, and Tested in Practice

Rollins Center for Language & Literacy has built Cox Campus on decades of research and hands-on work in schools and communities. Today Cox Campus has more than 400,000 members across all 50 states and over 80 countries. The platform continues to grow because educators rely on research and professional insight they can trust and practices they can immediately implement.

Our dyslexia-aligned offerings now include:

Structured Literacy Certificate Program (IDA-accredited)

PreK–K foundational language and literacy courses

K–3 Science of Reading courses

New Literacy & Dyslexia modules developed with the UC|CSU Collaborative

Practical classroom tools, routines, and lesson-level examples

Every resource is free because the Rollins Center is committed to literacy and justice for all – recognizing that literacy is a right, not a privilege.

Supporting Educators, Families, and Communities

The Literacy & Dyslexia modules strengthen our commitment to serving:

Teachers and leaders seeking classroom-ready practices

Teacher preparation programs working to align with the Science of Reading

Parents and caregivers supporting children with reading challenges

Policymakers and education partners advancing equitable literacy access

The collaboration with the UC|CSU Collaborative reinforces the shared belief that improving outcomes for children with dyslexia requires practical, research-based training, accessible to everyone.

A Future Where All Children Learn to Read

The new Literacy & Dyslexia modules represent more than an expansion of content; they reflect our shared mission to create a world where every child becomes a skilled reader. As states adopt new literacy laws, as classrooms welcome increasingly diverse learners, and as teachers navigate growing demands, the Rolins Center remains committed to standing beside them through our Cox Campus.

With these new modules, educators have even more access to the research, strategies, and tools needed to support children with dyslexia and every child developing the deep reading brain.

Start Learning Today—100% Free

Explore the Literacy & Dyslexia modules and the full Structured Literacy learning pathway at CoxCampus.org.

ABOUT COX CAMPUS

Cox Campus was founded in 2014 following a generous grant to the Rollins Center for Language & Literacy, a program of the Atlanta Speech School. This innovative adult learning platform was created to scale the transformative work of the Rollins Center, extending its reach far beyond Atlanta to communities around the world.

Today, more than 400,000 members from all fifty states and over 147 countries engage with Cox Campus to access a robust array of courses, resources, webinars, and engage in community discussions—all advancing language and literacy practices throughout the learning continuum, from birth to literacy.

