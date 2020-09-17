Expanding Global Footprint: Topgolf Adds Monterrey, Mexico Location to Venue Line-Up

"We're thrilled to have opened the newest venue in Monterrey, Mexico with great views of the mountainside in the background as Guests enjoy our games and have fun with friends and family," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "One of our primary goals is to introduce the Topgolf experience and showcase our technology to more communities around the world. In partnership with Ventura Entertainment, who is equally committed to creating lasting memories for Guests, we have accomplished this goal with the opening of Topgolf Monterrey and look forward to future growth in Mexico."

The three-floor venue, which officially opened its doors on Aug. 27, features 90 hitting bays, four double suites, three dining facilities and six event rooms. Additionally, Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious, chef-inspired menu items with a local touch, including ribeye tacos and tuna tostadas, as well as a number of select craft cocktails.

As with all Topgolf venues around the globe, the health and safety of Topgolf Guests and Associates is Topgolf Monterrey's top priority. To ensure Guests can play with confidence, several rigorous measures have been put in place to reinforce Topgolf's Commitment to Play Safely. Topgolf Monterrey is equipped with protective bay dividers and social distancing floor markers lining walkways. Bays, golf clubs and game screens will be disinfected after each group and common areas will be disinfected every hour by roving cleaning teams. In addition, all Associates must undergo temperature checks and health screenings prior to each shift.

Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. As pioneers of the sports-entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a one-of-a-kind company that is credited with growing the game of golf through dynamic in-person, virtual and digital experiences.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

