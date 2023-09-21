Expanding Horizons: Power Inductor Market on the Rise with Growing Demand in Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sectors

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Inductor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global power inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, aerospace and defense, and communication markets.

The global power inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the emergence of 5G networks, the significant use of power inductors for high current noise filters or energy storage in DC/DC converters, and robust demand for electronic gadgets among people.

Power Inductor Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global power inductor market by product type, end-use industry, and region, as follows:

Power Inductor Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Through-Hole

Surface Mount

Power Inductor Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Communication

Others

Power Inductor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Power Inductor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, power inductor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the power inductor companies profiled in this report include:

TDK

Murata

Pulse Electronics

Coilcraft

Vishay Intertechnology

Sumida

Power Inductor Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that surface mount is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of these power inductors for energy storage while filtering EMI currents with low loss inductance for voltage conversion applications. Consumer electronics are expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing inclination towards advanced digital devices among consumers and the widespread use of these inductors as energy storage components for computer's switch-mode power supply (SMPS). APAC will remain the largest region due to the growing number of smartphone users and the continuous expansion of the semiconductor and automation sector in the region.

Features of the Power Inductor Market

Market Size Estimates: Power inductor market size estimation in terms of value.

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Power inductor market size by various segments, such as by product type, end-use industry, and region.

Regional Analysis: Power inductor market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, end-use industries, and regions for the power inductor market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape for the power inductor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity in the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global power inductor market by product type (through-hole and surface mount), end-use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, communication, and others), and region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which region will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market? What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market? What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them? What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market? What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth? What are some of the competing products in this market, and how big of a threat do they pose for the loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years, and what has its impact been on the industry?

