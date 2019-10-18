Expanding in Connecticut, CareFinders Total Care Completes Purchase of DanielCare Caring Choice

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFinders, the fastest-growing home healthcare provider in the Northeast region, has expanded its footprint in Connecticut with the addition of DanielCare Caring Choice, a leading provider of personal home care services based in Stamford, Connecticut.

This acquisition is an important step for CareFinders' growth and expansion strategy. CareFinders is the largest personal home care company in New Jersey with 19 offices. And now, CareFinders' current presence in Connecticut will more than double with the addition of DanielCare.

In announcing the latest CareFinders' acquisition, CareFinders CEO Jim Robinson said, "DanielCare is the premier home health agency in Southwestern Connecticut, offering both Medicaid and Private Pay personal care services. Founded in 2007, DanielCare has shown enviable growth and maintains an impeccable reputation for highly personal, hands-on, 'high touch' care. With the expanded footprint in Connecticut, this acquisition takes us one step closer to our goal of becoming the #1 Home Care Services company in the Northeast."

Daniel Kraus, the founder of DanielCare, says, "I believe we have found true partners. Our organizations share common values, a mission to deliver the highest quality of care, and a passion for achieving meaningful impact in our patients' lives each and every day." Kraus, who will now become Executive Director of CareFinders CT, added, "This is an exciting change that will benefit our clients, our caregivers, and our healthcare partners and I am excited to help lead this charge."

Robinson concluded, "This is an incredibly exciting time for CareFinders. We believe the health care industry is changing, and home-based health care services are increasingly being recognized as one of the best ways to deliver quality care to improve people's daily lives. With our Total Care approach, we believe CareFinders will continue to lead our industry and ensure long-term success for our patients and employees."

About CareFinders Total Care, LLC

CareFinders is the largest personal home care agency in New Jersey, providing home healthcare services to over 8,500 patients throughout New Jersey and Connecticut from 22 offices. CareFinders was founded in 1995 and in New Jersey is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation on Home Care (CAHC). It employs over 7,600 Certified Home Health Aides and over 180 Registered Nurses and LPNs. For more information, visit www.carefinders.org or contact Linda Mintz, Co-Chairman, at 551-223-1911.

