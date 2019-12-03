Expanding Into Pennsylvania, CareFinders Total Care Doubles Down With Acquisitions of At Home Quality Care and Philadelphia Home Care, Inc.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFinders, the fastest-growing home healthcare provider in the Northeast region, has expanded its footprint into Pennsylvania with the addition of At Home Quality Care, a leading provider of personal home care services based in Clarks Summit, PA, and an acquisition of Philadelphia Home Care, Inc., a leading home care provider in the Philadelphia area.

These acquisitions are an important step for CareFinders' growth and expansion strategy. CareFinders is the largest personal home care company in NJ, with 19 offices and a recent expansion to three offices in Connecticut. CareFinders' move into Pennsylvania with these two acquisitions will give the company six additional offices and will increase its geographic footprint throughout the Northeast to three states.

In announcing the latest CareFinders' acquisitions, CareFinders CEO, Jim Robinson, said, "Both At Home Quality Care and Philadelphia Home Care represent premier home care agencies in the markets they serve in Pennsylvania, offering both Medicaid and Private Pay personal care services. These newest members of the CareFinders family of companies have impeccable reputations for high-quality, personalized care. With our expanded footprint in Pennsylvania, these acquisitions take us one step closer to our goal of becoming the #1 Home Care Services company in the Northeast."

CareFinders has become a significant personal care service provider over the last few years, with platform acquisitions in key, densely populated geographies in the Northeast. These PA acquisitions are consistent with the central elements of the CareFinders' acquisition strategy, and they build on its already strong presence in states with expanding Medicaid benefits to the elderly population.

CareFinders' acquisitions of At Home Quality Care and Philadelphia Home Care fit uniquely with the company's strategic growth and culture goals. "All of our companies share a common mission based on creating positive experiences between our clients and caregivers," said Robinson. "We're excited to have these Pennsylvania teams join our Care Finders family to further our commitment to ensure our patients enjoy the highest quality care in the comfort of their home."

About CareFinders Total Care, LLC

CareFinders is the largest personal home care agency in New Jersey and provides home healthcare services to over 8,500 patients throughout New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania from 28 offices. CareFinders was founded in 1995 and in New Jersey is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation on Home Care (CAHC). It employs over 8,000 Certified Home Health Aides and over 180 Registered Nurses and LPNs. For more information, visit www.carefinders.org or contact Linda Mintz, Co-Chairman at 551-223-1911.

Related Links

Website

SOURCE CareFinders Total Care

Related Links

http://www.carefinders.org

