Expanding its New York Footprint, Vinson & Elkins Relocates to Iconic Grace Building

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To facilitate its continuing growth and client needs, Vinson & Elkins is pleased to announce the relocation of its New York office. The firm will occupy three floors in the iconic Grace Building, located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas.

"We are bullish on our opportunity in New York, and this move reflects V&E's intention to continue our growth here," said Jim Fox, co-managing partner of V&E's New York office. "We have an impressive and expanding client base in the city, and have grown substantially in New York over the past year."

V&E's New York office serves leading private equity firms and investment banks, as well as companies in industries such as infrastructure, real estate, energy, media & entertainment and sports. Strategic investments in those areas as well as litigation, project finance, shareholder activism and more have helped fuel Vinson & Elkins' expansion. The firm added numerous well-known and respected laterals, including a team of 15 real estate lawyers led by partners Wallace Schwartz, Adam Endick and Julia Sanabria; white collar litigation partner Palmina Fava; international arbitration partner Camilo Cardozo; and project finance partner Eamon Nolan.

"This new space is a testament to the firm's deep commitment in New York and creates a platform for further expansion in accordance with the needs of our clients and the efforts of our partners," said V&E chairman Mark Kelly. "Our clients trust us to handle their most important deals and cases, and we are dedicated to providing them with top tier talent and excellent client service."

"With the exceptional laterals we've brought in to supplement our already strong base of talent, this office has never been stronger," said Clifford Thau, co-managing partner of the New York office. "The newest members of our team have already helped propel our continued success in New York. We look forward to continuing to grow in New York, both laterally and by promoting excellent counsel and associates. Our new office at the Grace Building provides the space for that growth."

Vinson & Elkins LLP is an international law firm with approximately 700 lawyers across 13 offices worldwide. For more information, please contact Melissa Anderson at +1.713.758.2030.

