Expanding learning opportunities: A.I. is now integrated into Atlantic International University Virtual Campus

HONOLULU, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic International University (AIU) is pleased to announce an innovative integration of our online educational platform with Artificial Intelligence in the Virtual Campus, making it a part of our commitment to innovation and providing students with an enriched and enhanced learning experience. Students and Alumni can take advantage of the transformative potential that the top 3 AI technologies/tools bring: MidJourney, ChatGPT, and Dall-E. Since AIU's open curriculum design and academic programs are centered on finding solutions and contributing to UNESCO 2023 SDG's we are proud that our staff and technical teams have pioneered making these tools available at the university level as it will accelerate the achievement of these important goals for humanity.

By integrating AI tools, our goal is to enable AIU students to learn and optimize all aspects of their lives. Additional tools will be made available in the student section, accompanied by instructions and summaries on how to use them to enhance the user experience.

The rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized various domains in a short period. One such example is ChatGPT, which has the potential to transform the interaction between students and AIU's online educational platform. With this incredible AI-powered assistant at their fingertips, our students can now embark on a learning journey like never before, enjoying its availability 24/7.

Through the implementation of AI tools, students can benefit in numerous ways. The system can provide quick and accurate answers to frequently asked questions, granting students immediate access to relevant information.

Thanks to the new Artificial Intelligence section in our Virtual Campus, the student will have the opportunity to increase their personal and professional productivity, making use of these powerful tools, now integrated into the student section, thus being a participant in first person of the accelerating trend of AI and continuing its Perpetual Evolution with AIU .

To make the most of the new Virtual Intelligence section, students are advised to log in to our student platform and navigate to the ChatGPT function. There, they can ask questions or make requests and receive information provided by AI. It is encouraged to combine the generated results with their existing knowledge, experience, and acquired concepts, fostering critical thinking and improving proactivity.

The integration of these tools into our online educational platform reinforces AIU's commitment to providing our students with quality, cutting-edge, and accessible education. The AI technology will complement the work of our professors and the content of our courses, ultimately enhancing the learning experience and promoting active student participation.

Atlantic International University takes pride in being a pioneer in adopting innovative and promising technologies. With this novel implementation, we reaffirm our commitment to offering our students a forward-thinking education that prepares them for the challenges of the future.

