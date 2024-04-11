Expanding Oncology Services: Introducing Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Erin Blake and Medical Oncologist Dr. Martin Majer to Integrated Oncology Network and cCARE

Broadening Local Cancer Care with Specialized Oncology Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION), in partnership with California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence (cCARE), is excited to welcome two esteemed oncologists, Erin Blake, MD and Martin Majer, MD, to our growing medical team, expanding our comprehensive cancer care services to serve our community better.

Integrated Oncology Network and cCARE continue expansion throughout California. Post this cCARE is offering expanded oncology services throughout California with esteemed Medical Oncologist, Dr. Martin Majer, now seeing patients in Riverside, and Gynecologic Oncologist, Dr. Erin Blake, seeing patients in Fresno.

Dr. Erin Blake, MD, MSc, a fellowship-trained and board-certified gynecologic oncologist, joins us with a commitment to advancing gynecologic cancer care and research. With a strong academic background and extensive experience, Dr. Blake brings expertise in patient-focused strategies to empower individuals throughout their journey with gynecologic cancers. Her addition strengthens our ability to provide exceptional oncology services tailored to the specialized needs of women in our community. "I'm proud to join cCARE and ION, where I can contribute to advancing gynecologic oncology care. My commitment is providing patient-focused strategies that empower individuals throughout their journey with gynecologic cancers." Dr. Blake remarked. Dr. Blake is now available and seeing new patients at our Fresno, California comprehensive cancer center.

Dr. Martin Majer, M.D., an accomplished Hematologist and Oncologist with over two decades of experience broadens our local cancer care services. With a dedication to advancing patient care and access to cutting-edge advancements, Dr. Majer ensures our patients receive comprehensive support during their journey. His expertise enhances our capacity to provide unparalleled oncology care and support to our patients and community. Dr. Majer joins Gynecologic Oncologist, Dr. Valerie Galvan-Turner, in our Riverside California clinic, and is now available to see new patients.

"At cCARE, I have the privilege of meeting patients at one of the most critical times of their lives. Offering immediate practical steps and discussing all currently available options helps in a stressful situation, with the hope that despite future challenges, life can go on. By staying updated on cancer research and having access to advanced technology, I can ensure that our patients receive the support they need during their journey," said Dr. Majer.

Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network, emphasized the significance of Dr. Blake and Dr. Majer's arrival, "Adding Dr. Blake and Dr. Majer to our team of medical experts enables us to provide unparalleled oncology care and support to our patients and the community."

Jedidiah Monson, MD, cCARE Board President and Medical Director of Radiation/Imaging, said, "Dr. Blake and Dr. Majer's extensive experience and expertise will enhance our capacity to provide exceptional oncology services, catering to the specific needs of our patients in the community."

Dr. Erin Blake and Dr. Martin Majer are now accepting patients at cCARE.

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 60 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com .

About cCARE

California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, cCARE, is the largest full-service private oncology and hematology practice in California. Affiliated with Integrated Oncology Network (ION), cCARE delivers the highest quality medical oncology, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, supplemented by a large research and clinical trials program. With eight clinical and business offices in the San Diego and Fresno areas, cCARE provides patients with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit www.ccare.com .

SOURCE Integrated Oncology Network