Expanding tech start-up Carsfast launches operations in St Louis

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct from its success in Arizona, Illinois and Texas, new digital start-up Carsfast is now expanding its unique car buying and financing services throughout Missouri, starting in St Louis.

St Louis locals have recently welcomed this contactless service which allows people to shop and get finance for thousands of near new cars direct from their cell phone. With operations expanding to other local regions later this month, Carsfast will change the way St Louis locals buy their next car.

"We are thrilled to launch this new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the St Louis market," explains CEO and co-founder Shaun Sumaru and "we know that the locals of St Louis and throughout Missouri are looking for an alternative to physically shopping around for cars. We wanted to simplify and personalise this process for them."

After seeing success throughout other states in America, expansion to the broader Missouri state was the obvious next step. The Carsfast team have developed the new technology shifting interactions entirely to text message so that all buyers have a personalized and tailored experience without ever having to physically see anyone. "Everything is completely contactless. We even organize the car to be delivered direct to your door and sort out credit offers without you ever having to see a single salesman or broker," explains Shaun.

Carsfast is completely free to use and will connect people living in St Louis with more than 45,000 near new cars, trucks and SUVs. That's equivalent to more than 300 traditional car yards, all on your phone. This new technology will revolutionize the car buying process. It's the smart new way for people to shop and finance their next car.

About Carsfast

Carsfast is a next-generation digital car dealership. It exists to offer buyers cars and credit directly from their phone with zero friction. Our proprietary technology combines customers preferences and credit with our broad lender panel and vast inventory. The outcome is a selection of cars that perfectly matched to the buyer's exact profile.

